Auguste Rodin back to his brilliant best to provide Aidan O’Brien with a record-extending ninth Derby success

Auguste Rodin left his woeful Guineas effort miles behind him when staying on stoutly to give Aidan O'Brien a record-extending ninth win in the Betfred Derby.

After an eight-way go for the lead out of the stalls it was O'Brien's other pair, Adelaide River and San Antonio, who took the field around Tattenham Corner and into the straight, with Auguste Rodin sitting in midfield with just a handful behind him.

As the race started to heat up, Ryan Moore pulled the son of Deep Impact out for his run and began to pass rivals with ease, while 66-1 shot King Of Steel burst out of the pack under Kevin Stott.

The Amo Racing-owned colt shot clear by two lengths at the two-furlong pole and looked as though he would cause a shock, but Auguste Rodin made relentless inroads under Moore to get up in the final 100 yards to win by a half-length.

Ryan Moore riding Auguste Rodin (blue/orange) to win the Betfred Derby Credit: Alan Crowhurst

White Birch, who was in last throughout, powered down the straight to take third under Colin Keane, while the Jessica Harrington-trained Sprewell ran into all sorts of trouble before coming home in fourth.

Despite only beating two home when favourite for the 2,000 Guineas on his last start, Auguste Rodin was sent off at 9-2, with Lingfield Derby Trial winner Military Order the same price and Chester Vase winner Arrest the 4-1 favourite in the most open Derby betting heat since 1999.

Moore, who was winning his third Derby, said: "He had a smooth run, landed in a nice spot and I had William [Buick, rider of Military Order] and Frankie [Dettori, rider of Arrest] ahead of me and I was always confident I had them covered.

"We didn't go that quick and it turned into a bit of dash. He was still a little bit babyish, I always thought we had the race won but I just had to get into him in the last furlong and he was very game. He's done that quite cosy I think."

Auguste Rodin was considered a horse who could potentially do the Triple Crown, win the 2,000 Guineas, Derby and St Leger, by O'Brien, who kept full faith in him despite his poor display at Newmarket.

"He came with a massive reputation as a beautiful horse but he kept stepping up to all the markers all the way which is very unusual," O'Brien said. "He's totally unique that he's out of one of the greatest Galileo mares [Rhododendron] and by the greatest stallion in Japan.

"Ryan said this probably didn't suit him and he'd want a much stronger pace, but he said he had to quicken twice. He's so exciting for us and I feel so grateful and so delighted for all the lads and everyone involved. It's a great pleasure to have anything to do with him.

"It was one of those days at Newmarket. A few days before it all started to go wrong. As we all know it's a funny game and you control the things that you can control, but sometimes the variables you can control start falling against you - you can't stop that.

"The lads had the plan for him to do the three races [2,000 Guineas, Derby and St Leger] and we knew the first one would be the toughest as everything would have to fall right for him and everything went totally wrong, but he came out of it great."

This race report is being updated and more news will follow shortly.

