'That wasn't a surprise' - Absolute Queen relishes conditions to record impressive third success under Billy Loughnane
Absolute Queen had hurdling experience so it should have come as no surprise she recorded a stylish third success as conditions turned testing in the feature 1m4f handicap.
The George Boughey-trained mare did not take particularly well to hurdles when tried in February and was running after a stint on the all-weather, but she was much more comfortable in the rain-softened good ground, making headway from the rear of the field and galloping five lengths clear of Mrembo to strike at 9-1.
"It's like going jumping in the winter – the rain's getting into the ground now," her mud-splattered winning rider Billy Loughnane told Sky Sports Racing.
"That wasn't a surprise. She obviously prefers the grass. Her all-weather form had been okay but it petered out a little bit. A freshen-up and a return to the grass worked the oracle. She won quite nicely. She stays further so I was keen to get rolling from three down and thankfully I got a nice split into the clear. She quickened away well."
De Sousa double
A day on from landing his second Classic of the season on Devil's Point in Germany, Silvestre de Sousa recorded a double aboard Cogsworth in the 7f handicap and Post Rider in the mile novice.
Rob the boy
Popular campaigner Rivas Rob Roy made it six course wins with a battling success in the concluding mile handicap under Rhys Clutterbuck. The nine-year-old held off Bhubezi and Mudlahhim by a neck and a head.
