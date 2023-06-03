'I've got a brilliant team' - Nicky Richards advertises red-hot form with smooth double

There are few trainers in better form than Nicky Richards at the moment and the trainer extended his excellent run with a double.

The gallant wins of Universal Folly and No Regrets in the two 3m handicap chases made it five successes from the Cumbrian yard's last six runners.

Much like Aidan O'Brien after the Derby, Richards deflected the attention and credited his staff and jockey Sean Quinlan for their efforts.

"It's all about hard work with your staff and I've got a brilliant team, so I've got to say thank you to them," he said. "They were both well ridden, which makes it simpler. I'm lucky to have some very good jockeys."

Both horses have played their part in the stable's strong recent form, with Universal Folly winning his second race in seven days and No Regrets making up for a narrow defeat at the track last month.

The trainer said: "Universal Folly won a little bit of a non-event last week. He's getting plenty of practise and he'll develop into a nice handicapper. Both he and No Regrets are nice stayers but I might just give them a little holiday for a month or so as we're in a very dry spell of weather."

Captain Zebo jumps clear of Miss Lamb at Hexham Credit: John Grossick

Brave Captain

Amateur rider John Dixon punched the air after the gritty success of his beloved Captain Zebo in the 2m handicap hurdle.

The 11-year-old was rated 146 at his peak but was operating in calmer waters here and showed a great attitude to register his first success since December 2020.

