'It could have been me but we were all cheering for Kevin' - no regrets for ex-Amo jockey after Derby result

Rossa Ryan denied any regrets following his victory in a Class 5 handicap just 45 minutes after watching the man who took over his job come within half a length of winning the Derby.

The jockey won the opening £8,400 contest on 6-4 favourite Blow Your Horn shortly after seeing Amo Racing's King Of Steel run down in the final half-furlong at Epsom to earn the £336,000 Derby runner-up prize.

Ryan left his post as Amo Racing's retained jockey last year but admitted he was cheering for replacement Kevin Stott as King Of Steel was agonisingly caught late on by Auguste Rodin.

Reflecting on the Derby, Ryan said: "Don't get me wrong, it could have been me. But I still have a great relationship with Kia Joorabchian, we'll always be good friends outside of racing and I'm still picking up the odd spare for them.

"When he hit the front I think everyone in the weighing room was cheering for Kevin Stott. It would have been nice to see someone else bar the top two guys on the rostrum and he's coming up through the ranks.

"He was unlucky and you could see his emotion on Racing TV afterwards but there's no hiding from it, Amo are going to get a Group 1 winner. If you are in Kevin Stott's shoes, it's painful being second in a Derby but you know you had a proper horse underneath you."

Blow Your Horn was the 72nd winner of the year for Ryan, who said: "I'm tipping away grand, I'm just in search of a good one."

Way ahead

Carla's Way cost £350,000 at the breeze-up sale at Doncaster just over five weeks ago but that could turn out to have been a bargain judged on her impressive debut in a strong fillies' maiden.

The two-year-old is quoted at just 8-1 for the Albany Stakes by Paddy Power after defying early keenness to score by two and a quarter lengths under Jack Mitchell.

"She did it the wrong way round," said joint-trainer Ed Crisford. "She jumped a bit quick and was left in front and that breeze-up mentality maybe showed in the first furlong, but once she settled she came back to Jack and saw the race out very well.

"I'd say she's bound for the Albany. A stiff six furlongs at Ascot will suit her very well. She's a lovely, long-striding filly and we liked her very much at the sales. She's a Starspangledbanner and we had the very good filly Flotus who was also by him.

"She had a tongue strap on just to help her relax but she's lovely and straightforward and hopefully has a big future."

Royal target for George

Qatar Racing's improving Saint George could be aimed at the Queen's Vase at Royal Ascot after landing the 1m6½f handicap for three-year-olds under Cieren Fallon.

"He's progressive and has not done anything wrong," said racing manager Kevin Darley.

"We came here thinking if he stayed he could go for the Queen's Vase and the further he went the better he was."

