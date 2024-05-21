'We thought there was a little bit of improvement in her' - Noble Hilltop a first winner in Ireland for Edward Buckley

Restricted trainer Edward Buckley saddled his first winner in Ireland in division one of the 2m4½f hurdle courtesy of Noble Hilltop and it was a real family affair as she was partnered by his son Kieren.

The winning trainer only took up his licence in April, having been based in Britain for more than 40 years, 20 of those as head man to Martin and then David Pipe.

He said: "She had bits and pieces of form and we thought there was a little bit of improvement in her. We thought she wanted this trip, Kieren definitely thought so. It doesn't often work out like that."

He added: "I was head man at the Pipes for 20-odd years. I was there in the good old days around the time of Carvill's Hill and all those good horses.

"I trained under my own name in the early 90s. I was based at Redditch, where Ian Williams is now, and I had five winners from about 50 runners. We had a few good days.

"I'm based at Ratoath now at a yard I'm renting from David Eiffe. We started off doing pre-training and breaking for lots of the yards around Meath. We took out a restricted licence and a couple of lads I know sent me a few horses and we'll keep tipping away at that.

"We have a couple there for Jim Bolger, including a nice juvenile who will run around July. The first place I went to was Jim's when I was 15 and he didn't forget me."

Noble Hilltop and Kieren Buckley (right) on their way winning the first division of the 2m4f handicap hurdle at Punchestown Credit: Patrick McCann

Cromwell treble

Gavin Cromwell became the first trainer to reach double figures in the new jumps season after recording a treble.

The sky hung heavy with rain throughout the afternoon, but Cromwell was thankful for the rain which fell earlier in the day to aid the chances of the JP McManus-owned Mywayofthinkin in the opening maiden hurdle. The 4-5 favourite earned a workmanlike success under Mark Walsh, staying on to good effect from the final flight to see off market rival Omniscient by a length and a quarter.

Cromwell has already enjoyed considerable success with this gelding's siblings Inothewayurthinkin and Limerick Lace, and this son of Flemensfirth is certainly heading in the right direction.

"That was grand," the trainer said. "We were glad to see the rain this morning and it's beautiful ground out there. We might not have run otherwise. He had hard enough races in both bumpers and to go over hurdles looked the sensible thing to do."

He added: "He was a little bit deliberate and careful everywhere, but he was professional over the last two when it was needed. That will be it now until the autumn, he'll be going back to Martinstown shortly. The family have been brilliant for us and Frank Berry told me the dam had a colt foal the other day."

Mywayofthinkin (right) battles it out with Omniscient before winning division one of the 2m maiden hurdle at Punchestown Credit: Patrick McCann

First for Fenway

The Cromwell double came in the 2m4½f maiden hurdle when the Chris Jones-owned Fenway Park gained a somewhat overdue success under Keith Donoghue.

The gelding was winning at the sixth rime of asking but had run well when fourth in a 2m novice hurdle at the festival here this month.

Cromwell said: "A repeat performance from the festival and the two and a half miles looked ideal today. I was a little bit worried when the second horse came to him, I thought we were in trouble, but he pulled it out again. He'll be a nice horse when he goes chasing."

The treble – and Donoghue's double – came with the victory of On My Bike in the second division of the handicap hurdle.

Jockey ban

Jody McGarvey was suspended for ten days for excessive use of the whip on Bearwithmenow in the eighth race.



