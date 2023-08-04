'It's nice she keeps the faith' - Robert Havlin rewards owner's backing on Ebor hope Sweet William

Robert Havlin put one over his close pal Frankie Dettori when winning the 1m6f handicap on Sweet William, but joked he was not wealthy enough to follow the rider into retirement.

Entered in the Sky Bet Ebor at York this month, but perhaps unlikely to get a run, Sweet William runs in the colours of breeder Philippa Cooper, who likes her horses trained by John and Thady Gosden to be ridden by Havlin.

Havlin, whose mount had two and three-quarters of a length to spare over the Dettori-ridden Adjuvant, said: "It's nice to get one over the old fox and I ride the horses Philippa has in our yard – it's nice she keeps the faith in me."

Three years Dettori's junior at 49, Havlin went on: "I'm still batting away, but I've not got as much money as him so can't afford to retire!"

The Gosden outfit won the race last year with Trawlerman, who went on to Ebor glory.

Sweet William is 5-1 favourite (from 8) for the Knavesmire showpiece with William Hill, while Paddy Power and Betfair Sportsbook joined them at that price having first gone 7-1 (from 12).

"The Ebor meeting might nearly be my favourite meeting of the year, but we have got to get in the race, that's the thing," John Gosden said.

"It will be touch and go. If not, he's a horse who might one day step up the ladder to Cup races."

Magical Monsieur

Monsieur Kodi ploughed through the sodden turf to secure victory in the Stewards' Sprint Handicap for Middleham Park Racing.

Ridden by Oisin Orr for Richard Fahey, the 9-2 favourite showed a dogged attitude to hold off the late challenge of Capote's Dream by half a length.

Peter Hewitson was among a small group of syndicate members present, his spirits undampened by the drab conditions.

"They make dreams come true for people who wouldn't normally buy horses," he said.

Fellow member Harriet Cozens, who has owned horses in the blue and orange silks for five years, was in firm agreement.

"It's my hobby and I love it to bits," she said. "The weather doesn't matter, it's totally glorious and to have a horse win on one of the biggest days in the calendar is very special."

