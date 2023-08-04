Goodwood treated to another Tom Marquand masterclass as Sumo Sam strikes at 25-1

Tom Marquand delivered another exceptional front-running ride at Glorious Goodwood to cause a major upset in the Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes aboard 25-1 shot Sumo Sam.

In a similar style to his victory aboard Quickthorn in Tuesday's Goodwood Cup, he kept the Paul and Oliver Cole-trained filly in front but pressed on ahead just before three out and while Free Wind, sent off 10-11 favourite, appeared to be travelling well under Frankie Dettori she, like the rest, struggled to make up ground in the testing conditions.

The courageous winner kept on right to the line to win the Group 2 contest by eight and a half lengths, with River Of Stars second.

She was recording just her second win and was taking a major step forward from finishing fifth of eight in a Class 4 handicap at Ascot last month.

Tom Marquand was repeating success in this race 12 months on from Sea La Rosa's win and was a late call-up aboard the filly, with Neil Callan unable to do the required 8st 11lb.

The jockey told ITV Racing: "I'd be lying if I said I did any research into the race, I came back in from the last and was asked can I do 8st 11lb then I jumped aboard. I've seen plenty of her and was going to ride her the day I got kicked on Guineas weekend. I watched her finish second and it looked like she needed a trip.

"Mr Cole and Ollie were very keen to make this a test and - as the other day showed - it's a hard track to get [front-running] horses back. She's done well, she was getting a bit lonely in that last half-furlong but the damage was already done."

Work at home to improve Sumo Sam's starting ability appear to be rewarded as she broke much better than when well beaten on her previous two starts.

Oliver Cole told ITV: "She's always been a very good filly. She ran very well on soft at Newmarket first time this year then the ground has gone against her. She obviously loves it like this.

"We've done a lot of stalls work with her at home because the last twice she's just missed the break. She's really, really not easy to deal with and the lads have done a very good job. I couldn't be happier with the result."

Time Lock finished third, a further five and a half lengths behind River Of Stars, with Free Wind a place behind.

