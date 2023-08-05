Goodwood's Stewards' Cup card called off with three races remaining due to unsafe ground

Goodwood officials insisted every move they made was the right one as their flagship meeting ended on the dampest of squibs on Saturday.

The track was able to stage the Coral Stewards' Cup, the centrepiece of the fifth and final day of Glorious Goodwood, but jockeys, sodden after heavy rain for much of the day, voiced concerns about the condition of the course – most notably the home bend – and an inspection was called with three races remaining.

A delegation of riders, stewards, trainers and others went out to inspect and, as the remaining races were due to be run around a bend, the decision was taken to abandon due to false ground.

Goodwood supremo Adam Waterworth said: "It's hugely disappointing. Everyone has seen the rain today and that's the reason behind it. The jockeys rode in the Stewards' Cup and were more than happy on the straight track, but – after all that rain – they wanted to have a look at that bottom bend and it was decided it wasn't safe to carry on.

"There is always a representation of trainers and jockeys and stewards and Ed Arkell, our clerk of the course. Everyone is included and consulted, and everybody agreed. It's a little bit ironic that while the inspection was going on, it's been the nicest part of the day – I was just stood there and it felt almost glorious.

"We've had a fair amount of rain through the morning, although it probably looked worse than what came down. We all remember [the bad weather] Wednesday as well, so the ground had already had a fair amount of rain. We're one of the best draining tracks in the country, but even we couldn't go on."

The decision to cancel also left Arkell deflated. He said: "Jockeys expressed their concern after the Lillie Langtry Stakes and there were some areas on the bend they weren't happy about.

"They were happy to race on the straight course in the Stewards' Cup, but there's an area of false ground on the bottom bend. There was no way to get around it. We're happy that running the Stewards' Cup was fine, this issue wasn't on the straight course.

"None of us want to end the meeting like this. It's been a very challenging week and I'd like to thank my grounds team, who have worked unbelievably hard to get this meeting on. They've worked late and early – whatever – to get this meeting on and it's very sad for them that it's ended like this."

Former rider Steve Drowne, who is now a BHA steward, led those who ventured out on to the course and he was joined by Liam Keniry, Clive Cox, George Baker and Mark Johnston.

Tom Marquand, top jockey for the meeting, also took part and said: "Without the rain that came during the Lillie Langtry Stakes we probably would have got away with it, but that finished it. The Stewards' Cup was fine; you're in a straight line on ground that probably had the least abuse for the week.

"We all want to race, but we all agreed. It's very rare the ground gets that bad, but when it does it's our responsibility to be sensible."

Waterworth estimated the crowd was north of 20,000 although that figure was impacted by a train strike and unhelpful weather forecast.

Asked about the venue's refund policy, he added: "We'll contact racegoers, but our policy is for the fourth or feature race. I think any refunds are unlikely, but we haven't made that decision yet and we'll have a look, and let people know.

"It's disappointing, but this isn't the end of the world. The majority of the meeting has been run and we've seem some amazing racing, which people have got to remember. It's been cut short, but it was the right decision and when it's like with the weather, it's taken out of your hands. I don't think anyone can complain."

