'It's been awful lately' - Native River's owners receive much-needed change of luck with Newbury double

Garth Broom congratulated Dan Skelton on his fine Cheltenham Festival before the 2m7½f handicap and some of the trainer's luck may have rubbed off on the owner, whose Neon Moon was a welcome winner – and things got even better when Bumpy Johnson doubled up in the 3m handicap hurdle.

Broom and his wife Anne race their horses under Brocade Racing and Native River famously carried their colours to glory in the 2018 Cheltenham Gold Cup.

They possess nothing of his quality among their string at the moment, but dream of chancing on another star and were nonetheless happy to celebrate some success.

"We needed some luck, it's been awful lately," Garth Broom said. "We lost a nice youngster called Dylan's Double at Exeter this month, and then Siam Park finished a remote sixth at Taunton, while Iberio was going well until he unseated at Chepstow.

"That's lovely, although I didn't back him, which tells you about the hope I had. I said if we get one to finish a race that would be a start!"

Native River also won what was the Hennessy Gold Cup and Broom added: "We've ten in training, which is about half what we had five or so years ago.

"When you have a Native River, they're bringing in a lot of prize-money. When you haven't got one like him, and some of the others aren't performing, you cut your cloth accordingly.

"We've had such dry autumns that we've bought horses who want better ground, but now we've had one of the wettest winters on record so we've hardly run anything. Hopefully we can have a late flourish this season in the spring.

"We still enjoy it and are still trying to find one half as good as Native River."

Parker delight

One of the biggest smiles of the day belonged to Natalie Parker, who guided the once-classy Secret Investor to victory in the hunter chase.

Parker is trainer Paul Nicholls' pupil assistant and rides the veteran daily.

"It's brilliant," Nicholls' assistant Charlie Davies said. "Nat works so hard in the yard and it's great she gets opportunities like this, while it's lovely to see the old boy still enjoying it.

"He's given her some amazing days, winning a Horse & Hound Cup and other races for her.

"She's a massive part of the team and does a huge amount. It's people like her who turn the wheels and allow the yard to have the success it does."

Perfect Puffin

Huffin An A Puffin had Harry Derham excited after landing the novice hurdle.

"It was a big surprise – I don't mind saying it," the trainer said of his 10-1 winner, who was partnered by Paul O'Brien.

"He's a lovely big horse but he's been backward. I thought a bumper run was a waste of time because he jumps nicely and he must be a nice horse to win like that on debut with no experience.

"I was heading here thinking he'd massively improve for the race. If he does that he's probably quite smart."

Home win

Newbury chairman Dominic Burke enjoyed a winner when Maclaine , whom he owns with Tim Syder, struck in the 2m6½f handicap chase.

He is trained not far away in Hampshire by Richard Bandey, who said: "Things haven't gone our way in the last ten days, but it's always nice to have a winner at our local track."

