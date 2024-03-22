Racing Post logo
15:12 Lingfield (A.W)

'It's good to start off with a winner' - Ed Dunlop gears up for turf season with all-weather double

Royal Dream sweeps to victory under Silvestre De Sousa at Lingfield
Royal Dream sweeps to victory under Silvestre de Sousa at Lingfield Credit: Mark Cranham
Play11 ran
15:12 Lingfield (A.W)1m 2f Flat, Handicap
Distance: 1m 2fClass: 5
  • 1st
    Silk
    2Royal Dream
    7/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    1Tribal Wisdom
    fav13/8
  • 3rd
    Silk
    8Uzincso
    12/1

An all-weather double was a promising sign for trainer Ed Dunlop as he geared up for another productive Flat campaign with the wins of Royal Dream and Intoxicata.

Royal Dream was one of the Newmarket trainer's first runners of the year when well beaten at Southwell in January and the four-year-old bounced back to form in the 1m2f handicap under Silvestre de Sousa. 

Dunlop was not on hand to witness the success but celebrated the promising start for the yard from Austria, where he is enjoying a holiday with longstanding supporter Ronnie Arculli, owner of Group winners Red Cadeux and Red Verdon. 

"Royal Dream was one of our first runners of the year and it's great he's got on the board," Dunlop said. "He slightly lost his way, so we gave him a couple of months off and he's come back well. He's got a lovely team of owners and it's good to start off with a winner." 

While De Sousa completed his own double on the Chris Dwyer-trained Epic Express, Dunlop's second winner came courtesy of Robert Havlin, who delivered Intoxicata at the line in the first division of the 7f handicap, 

It was an encouraging result for the trainer just a day before the British turf season commences. After 71 victories last campaign, Dunlop is eager to develop the quality of his yard and source the next top-level performer. 

"We've kept a few of the good old horses and we've got a few three-year-olds we like who are unexposed," he said. 

"Like every trainer, we're just hoping they stay healthy and we can do well. Last year was great for winners, so it's time we found another good horse. We've got some nice ones but time will tell." 

Catherine MacraeReporter

Published on 22 March 2024inReports

Last updated 18:42, 22 March 2024

