'It's as much fun as I've ever had on a racehorse' - impressive Coko Beach gives Jack Kennedy his first domestic century

The 100th winner was proving the most elusive of all. Jack Kennedy was expected to hit three figures here a week ago, but maybe the waiting was worth it after Troytown winner Coko Beach produced an impressive performance to land the opening cross-country chase on his first try over the banks.

The nine-year-old grey also had victory in last season's Grand National trial here on his CV, but it is hard to see him going back over regulation fences for the rest of this season after this display.

Lobbing along in the front throughout, he took all of the varied obstacles in his stride, and, in registering an easy six-length victory, was cut to 3-1 (NRNB) by Paddy Power for the cross-country at Cheltenham.

It was also a huge moment for Kennedy, who was denied a century of winners and a possible jockeys' championship last season by a bad fall at Naas in January.

"It was lovely to do it on a horse like that, it's as much fun as I've ever had on a racehorse," he said. "He loved it. He's a natural. I was excited when I saw him entered in it and when Gordon asked if I wanted I want to ride I didn't need to be asked twice.

"He's probably been schooling over these for a year and has won a couple of good pots in the meantime. He was looking for the next fence the whole way, and I don't know who enjoyed it more, me or him. I won here on Delta Work too, so I'm two out of two over the banks and have won the cross-country at Cheltenham too.

"I was stuck on 99 winners for a while so it's brilliant to get it done. I want to thank Gordon especially, and my agent Kevin O'Ryan who has got me some good outside rides this year. I owe it to them."

Kennedy went on to bookend the card, as Lucky Lyreen took the step up in trip in his stride in the concluding staying maiden hurdle.

Mullins smashes own record

Willie Mullins set the record for the fastest double century of domestic winners in a season last year on March 30, and he smashed that to pieces with a double on the afternoon, taking his tally for this season to 201. It is unlikely but not inconceivable that a triple century could be on the cards with three months of the season remaining.

Mercurey (Danny Mullins) wins the 2m maiden hurdle at Punchestown. Credit: Patrick McCann

One-time talking horse Mercurey looks as though he may make up for lost time after he produced a quality performance under Danny Mullins to land the 2m maiden hurdle by 22 lengths.

Fresh from his triple Grade 1-winning day at Leopardstown on Saturday, the winning rider said: "With natural improvement we were hoping he'd do the job today and he did it quite impressively. His jumping was very good. He has filled into himself for such a tall horse, it probably took him a year, but he's getting there now."

Linden Arden brought up the double when he made all under Brian Hayes in the 2m4f maiden hurdle for the Bowe family.

Read more here . . .

State Man completes remarkable clean sweep of all eight Dublin Racing Festival Grade 1s for Willie Mullins

'It was everything I wanted and more' - El Fabiolo thrills Willie Mullins with another easy Grade 1 success

'He did everything right over the minimum trip' - Mullins bowled over by Ballyburn but which direction will he go now?

Gaelic Warrior capitulation leaves Fact To File to claim just second Grade 1 match in Ireland

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more