Arthur's Realm puts rivals to the sword to land Ed Dunlop a first Zetland Gold Cup

Ed Dunlop landed the prestigious Zetland Gold Cup for the first time when the well-travelled Arthur's Realm ran out a convincing winner under Oisin Orr.

The 14-1 chance was registering his first win over a mile and a quarter and appreciated the return to soft ground when fending off Lord Protector in the £40,000 feature.

The six-year-old had done all his winning over a mile and was run off his feet on his previous start at Newmarket, but after being held up off a pace set by Doncaster winner Qitaal, Arthur's Realm loomed large on the rail at the furlong pole to give Dunlop his 20th winner of the year.

The trainer said: "Arthur's Realm has appreciated the return to an easy surface and it's great that he's managed to win over a mile and a quarter. Well done to the team and his owner Paul Turner."

Burke back

The Irish 1,000 Guineas winning combination of Karl Burke, Clipper Logistics and Danny Tudhope were on the mark again just 24 hours after Fallen Angel's victory at the Curragh when Jungle Land made all in the 6f maiden stakes.

The 10-11 chance broke well from stall six and grabbed the far rail before holding off the late surge of newcomer Coppull Hall Lane.

The son of Kodiac was going one better than his two previous efforts and is bred to be smart as a half brother to the owner's useful handicapper Fresh.

Reflecting on events in Ireland, Tudhope told Racing TV: "It means so much to ride a classic winner for Steve Parkin and his family, they deserve it more than anybody. Fallen Angel stays very well, so I decided to be a bit more aggressive on her and put Newmarket behind us. She's a good filly and she showed it yesterday."

Tudhope later doubled up when Scoops Ahoy bagged the 5f handicap for David O'Meara.

Gold strike

Dakota Gold got motoring early and went through the gears to register his first win since October 2022 for Michael Dods and Connor Beasley.

The ten-year-old was backing up a second at York's Dante meeting to see off Winter Crown in the 6f handicap.

