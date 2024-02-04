Fact To File favourite for two Cheltenham Festival races after Gaelic Warrior exits when well beaten in Grade 1 match
Fact To File coasted home to land the Ladbrokes Novice Chase after sole challenger and 4-7 favourite Gaelic Warrior unseated Paul Townend at the last when well beaten.
The JP McManus-owned seven-year-old capitalised on a poor showing from Gaelic Warrior to become 2-1 favourite (from 4) for the Turners' Novice Chase at the Cheltenham Festival with Paddy Power. He also was cut to 5-2 favourite (from 7-2) for the Brown Advisory. Gaelic Warrior is now 5-1 for the Turners.
The race became a match between the Willie Mullins-trained pair after American Mike, Found A Fifty and Grangeclare West were ruled out but Fact To File took control before the third last and was well clear before his rival failed to complete.
Victory means Mullins has trained the winner of all six Grade 1 races contested at the Dublin Racing Festival so far. Ballyburn continue the streak in the Tattersalls Ireland 50th Derby Sale Novice Hurdle.
Mullins told Racing TV: "I hear Paul is all right and I haven't heard any bad news with Gaelic Warrior. Fact To File looked as good as we hoped and I've loved him from the first day he came into the stable. He always looked to have a good future ahead of him. Things are working out for him."
Fact To File also has an entry in the Brown Advisory at the Cheltenham Festival and his target is yet to be decided.
Mullins said: "I'll have a word with JP and Frank [Berry, racing manager]. I don't have a preference, we'll see. This weekend was going to tell us a lot about which horses will run in which races."
Fact To File was progressing from an impressive victory in a beginners chase over the course and distance. He finished second to A Dream To Share in the Champion Bumper at last season's Cheltenham Festival.
Grangeclare West had headed the betting for the Brown Advisory, but was replaced as favourite by the winner. He missed his opportunity to line up as he was cast in his box.
Mullins said: "He's okay but he couldn't come this morning. I was lucky to call Cheveley Park and tell them not to board their flight at Heathrow this morning so they didn't make the journey over. We'll see what happens with him over the next week but he couldn't compete here."
Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase (Cheltenham, March 13)
bet365: 11-4 Fact To File, 3 Grangeclare West, 4 Stay Away Fay, 6 Grey Dawning, Embassy Gardens, 8 Corbetts Cross, 10 Monty’s Star, 12 bar
Turners Novices' Chase (Cheltenham, March 14)
Paddy Power: 6-4 Fact To File, 11-4 Ginny's Destiny, 5 Gaelic Warrior, 6 Facile Vega, 8 Grey Dawning, 10 bar
Read more . . .
Sixth straight Grade 1 victory for Willie Mullins as brilliant Ballyburn becomes new Supreme favourite
Published on 4 February 2024inReports
Last updated 14:00, 4 February 2024
