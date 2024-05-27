Roger Varian eyes Irish Derby for 'very impressive' novice winner Matsuri after eight-length romp

Matsuri could be in line to tackle the Irish Derby after romping home by eight lengths in division one of the 1m2f novice.

The Roger Varian-trained three-year-old missed his engagement in the bet365 Classic Trial last month but had no trouble in making it two wins from three starts with an authoritative display under James Doyle.

Varian said: "He was very impressive. Time will tell how strong a race it was but he could only beat what was in front of him and he looked a good horse in doing so. We've always rated him highly. It's been frustrating this spring not able to get him out earlier in one of the Derby trials, we thought he was of Derby trial calibre, but he's won nicely and hopefully that will set him up for a good year."

Matsuri holds entries in the King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot and the Irish Derby next month, and Varian added: "He's got some big entries. We could look at Royal Ascot but we've also got the Irish Derby and we might quite like the Curragh for this horse."

Varian and Doyle were narrowly denied a double when Indemnity was collared late on by Azahara Palace in the mile handicap.

Classy Castle

The William Haggas-trained Castle Cove, a half-brother to the yard's Group 2 winner Lilac Road, was a taking winner on his debut under Tom Marquand in division two of the 1m2f novice.

Sergeant strikes

The feature King Power handicap went the way of the sponsors as Sergeant Wilko dug deep under Rossa Ryan to score by half a length.

