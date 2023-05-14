Racing Post logo
21:40 Percy Warner Park

'It was brilliant that it all worked out' - Mullins pulls off Stateside raid with Scaramanga

Scaramanga: winner of the
Scaramanga: a winner in Nashville on SaturdayCredit: Alan Crowhurst
Play8 ran
21:40 Percy Warner Park3m Hurdle, Grade 1
Distance: 3mClass:
  • 1st
    Silk
    8Scaramanga
  • 2nd
    Silk
    3Snap Decision
  • 3rd
    Silk
    2Scorpion's Revenge

Willie Mullins demonstrated how far his grip on the sport reaches when he saddled Scaramanga to win the $200,000 Calvin Houghland Iroquois Hurdle in Nashville on Saturday.

Racing in the distinctive silks of Malcolm Denmark, the eight-year-old was ridden by Mullins' main jockey Paul Townend and came home three and three-quarter lengths clear of Snap Decision, while Scorpion's Revenge was third.

Mullins, a winner of Japan's prestigious Nakayama Grand Jump with Blackstairmountain, has previous with the three-mile event, which takes place at Percy Warner Park, and had the second and third in 2016 courtesy of Shaneshill and Nichols Canyon

Willie Mullins at Closutton for a Cheltenham Festival media day
Willie Mullins: more success for the master trainerCredit: Patrick McCann

Since then, he has mopped up at the Cheltenham Festival and recently recorded a 17th Irish training title.

Scaramanga's success sits alongside the Stateside strike of Pravalaguna, who won a Far Hills conditions hurdle for the County Carlow yard in 2019.

“It was a great experience to come to Nashville, it’s such a friendly place," Denmark told local media. "The ground here is firmer than in the UK and we know it's a great place to run Scaramanga.”

Townend was also chuffed, adding: "I'm very fortunate to ride for Willie. It was a brave decision to pick out this race, and Malcolm sent the horse. It was brilliant that it all worked out."

James BurnLambourn correspondent
Published on 14 May 2023Last updated 10:21, 14 May 2023
