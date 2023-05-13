Controversial Rachael Blackmore Kilbeggan ride to be investigated by IHRB

The Kilbeggan stewards for appearing to mistake the winning post a circuit early on Friday night but the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board (IHRB) has decided to investigate the matter further.

The bizarre incident occurred in the 3m handicap hurdle aboard the Louise Lyons-trained Lady Rita, who was backed from an early show of 25-1 into 8-1.

Blackmore brought the seven-year-oldto the front approaching the eighth hurdle in front of the stands. She kicked about five lengths clear after jumping it and began to pull her mount up after passing the winning post, despite the fact there was still a circuit to race.

Racecourse commentator James Griffin spotted it and said: "Rachael Blackmore just having a look over her shoulder, I think she may have mistaken the winning post."

As the rest of the field caught up, Lady Rita picked up again and managed to stay handy despite making a bad mistake on the final circuit. However, after the second-last her effort began to peter out and she ended up finishing fourth, just over 21 lengths adrift of the winner Desert Heather.

How the incident unfolded

Lady Rita is pushed into a clear lead turning for home on the second circuit Credit: Racing TV

Lady Rita goes five lengths clear before Rachael Blackmore begins to ease up Credit: Racing TV

The pack closes on Lady Rita as she embarks on her final circuit Credit: Racing TV

Lady Rita loses her lead and goes on to finish a distant fourth Credit: Racing TV

Blackmore was called into the stewards' room afterwards and stated she wanted to ensure the race was run at a strong gallop and let her mount stride on after the final hurdle with a circuit to go. According to the stewards' report, Lady Rita became "lairy in front" and on realising there was still a long way to go, Blackmore allowed the mare to come back under her.

Having viewed the recording and considered the evidence, the stewards informed Blackmore they were not entirely convinced with her explanation but under the provisions of Rule 212A they could not be certain that her misjudgement, if any, had caused her to fail to obtain her best possible placing and therefore took no further action.

But that is not the end of the matter after the IHRB on Saturday said it was going to delve further into the incident.

Niall Cronin, the IHRB's communications manager, told the Racing Post: "Following the race at Kilbeggan on Friday night, we noted the outcome of the stewards' inquiry into the ride Rachael Blackmore gave to Lady Rita and are now in the process of gathering all relevant information surrounding the race and the subsequent inquiry that led to the raceday stewards at Kilbeggan giving the decision they did."

