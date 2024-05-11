'It was a new one for her and that's why she was here' - Coolmore team react to Oaks Trial run of eyecatching second

The Coolmore team behind Lingfield Oaks Trial second Rubies Are Red took plenty of encouragement from her eyecatching staying-on effort.

Rubies Are Red kept on strongly from an unpromising position to be beaten just half a length by all-the-way winner You Got To Me.

The runner-up was cut to a best-price 10-1 (from 50) for the Oaks with Coral but is a single-figure price with most firms and shorter odds than the trial winner.



Rubies Are Red is a maiden after three starts, having been placed in fillies’ maiden company at Galway in October and Leopardstown last month, and is entered in the Oaks, Ribblesdale at Royal Ascot and Pretty Polly and Irish Oaks at the Curragh.

Kevin Buckley, the UK representative for Coolmore, said: "We're happy with that. This was a step up in trip and different underfoot conditions to what she's experienced and Ryan [Moore] just couldn't get her going down the hill, which meant we had extra ground to make up.

“It was a new one for her and that's why she was here. She has a pedigree to die for being a full sister to Found, so we'll get her home and see what they do."

The ground, described as good with good to firm in places on the round course, went against third-placed Danielle , according to joint-trainer John Gosden. She drifted to 20-1 for the Oaks, having been the 8-1 second favourite before the race, and connections will be on the lookout for easier ground.

Gosden said: "She ran fine, came down the hill well and just found the ground a little lively in the straight. She won on soft ground at Wetherby and loved it and we need to look for those conditions again."

The Ribblesdale will come under consideration for the King and Queen-owned Treasure , who was beaten less than two lengths in fourth on her reappearance and second start for Ralph Beckett, having won a heavy-ground mile fillies’ maiden at Nottingham in October.

Her rider Rossa Ryan said: "It was a super run and there were no hiding places. I think in time my filly might be the one to take out of the race, especially on softer ground.

“She's big, she towers over them, and she'll improve for the run compared to some of them. They looked very tight and fit and knew their job, while she was a bit lost halfway through. She'll be smart in time."

