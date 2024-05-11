You Got To Me makes all for Lingfield Oaks Trial win and cut to 16-1 for Oaks - but second Rubies Are Red is 10-1 from 33

You Got To Me made all in a stout staying performance in the William Hill Lingfield Oaks Trial, leading to her Oaks odds being cut to 16-1 (from 50) with Paddy Power.

Ante-post punters were more impressed by runner-up Rubies Are Red, who stayed on from a long way back to be beaten half a length in second.

The Aidan O'Brien-trained filly was initially shortened to 16-1 (from 33) with the same firm but was cut again to 10-1.

It was a fourth victory in the race for Ralph Beckett, whose Oaks heroine Look Here finished second in this race in 2009.

Beckett said: "It was important to get her in a rhythm and she doesn't like being ordered around. Hector [Crouch] knows her well and rides this track particularly well and it all came together. I think Epsom will suit her well."

You Got To Me set a decent gallop throughout but Crouch was happy to let her bowl along from the outset and she kept enough in reserve to repel the late challenge of Rubies Are Red.

Crouch said: “She has a lot of talent. I was a passenger for the first six furlongs, she likes to get in a fight and you have to try and not argue back with her.

“Her class showed in the last furlong. She’s overcome a lot there and she’ll be more relaxed for getting a run under her belt. There’s plenty of improvement to come from her.”

Danielle, who was the 8-1 Oaks second favourite before the race, is now a 20-1 shot after looking one-paced in third on her first start on quick ground.

You Got To Me's stablemate Treasure ran a promising race in fourth, with Beckett indicating the Ribblesdale at Royal Ascot will come under consideration for the filly owned by the King and Queen.

