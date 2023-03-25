'I feel like we’ve won it twice' - Live In The Dream keeps hold of victory after stewards' inquiry

Adam West has endured a slow start to 2023 and the trainer had to stay patient once more as Live In The Dream was subject to a stewards' inquiry following victory in the feature 5f handicap.

Live In The Dream flew out of the stalls, gaining over a length on his rivals from the off, and made all under Sean Kirrane, holding off Arecibo by a short head at 12-1.

As a result of his quick start, an inquiry was held to determine if the winner had been released from the stalls earlier than his rivals. However, that was not the case and placings remained unaltered.

It was a first winner of the year for the Surrey-based trainer and a relieved West said: “I feel like we’ve won it twice after waiting for the stewards’ inquiry, but it’s fantastic.

“When we broke him in and put him in the stalls as a two-year-old, he was one of the quickest out I’ve ever seen.”

The four-year-old was making his first appearance since August and West has been thrilled with the speed he possesses.

He added: “From the beginning of his training, he’s accelerated a bit to the point where he’s getting accused of detriment. He’s naturally very fast and race-minded, so it’s a bit easier when they’re like that.”

Billy strikes again

In-form apprentice jockey Billy Loughnane continued his fantastic season with a treble on the card.

Loughnane opened his account for the afternoon when partnering the Gary Moore-trained Sausalito to a five-timer in the 1m4f handicap.

He then teamed up with his father Mark for success in the final two races, steering Triggered and El Hombre to victories in the 7f and 6f handicaps.

Impressive start

Apprentice rider Connor Planas made the perfect start to life with George Boughey as the pair recorded an 84-1 double.

Planas guided Maid In Kentucky to a second career victory in the mile novice before edging out favourite Kerdos aboard Conquistador in the 6f handicap.

Read these next:

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.