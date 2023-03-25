Threat of heavy overnight rain forces Naas to call inspection for Sunday card

An inspection has been called at Naas before the track's first Flat fixture of the year on Sunday due to the threat of heavy overnight rain.

Following a further 7mm of rain since declarations were made on Friday morning, the ground remains heavy and, due to the forecast of further rain overnight, there will be a 7.30am track inspection on Sunday morning.

Brendan Sheridan, IHRB clerk of the course, said: "The track at Naas remains heavy and is currently fit for racing. However, since declarations yesterday morning, we have had a further 7mm of rain at the track. When we spoke to Met Éireann prior to declarations the forecast was for 8-10mm prior to racing but having spoken with them again this morning they say that we could get another 10mm of rain tonight.

"The ground is heavy and has been since earlier in the week so with the updated forecast in mind we will have an inspection at 7.30am tomorrow morning to take another look at the track ahead of racing."

