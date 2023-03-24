'He made our dreams come true' - Grand National winner One For Arthur dies at the age of 14

Emotive tributes have been paid to One For Arthur, the "horse of a lifetime, one in a million" who won the Grand National for Lucinda Russell in 2017, after his death at the age of 14.

One For Arthur gave Scotland its second triumph in the Aintree showpiece when coming from behind to win under Derek Fox in the colours of Belinda McClung and Deborah Thomson, who raced under the Two Golf Widows banner.

One For Arthur died from colic on Friday and Thomson said: "It's quite emotional. We're all pretty devastated. He's been such a special horse and we've been so lucky, the journey he took us on was amazing. I feel privileged to have been part-owner of him.

"I'm so glad I've got all these fabulous memories. Racing is part of a dream and he made our dreams come true. Aintree was the most amazing day that we've ever had. He was the horse of a lifetime, one in a million."

Russell paid tribute to the way he put her stable on the map and said: "He was the springboard for our yard. He was a phenomenal athlete and it was fantastic to be involved with a horse who had such talent.

"He blossomed ahead of his Grand National victory and after he won we had lots of press coming to visit him and he loved it."

One For Arthur returns home after his Grand National success with Peter Scudamore, Jaimie Duff and Lucinda Russell Credit: John Grossick

One For Arthur's National triumph followed success in Warwick's Classic Chase and after injury ruled him out of Aintree the following year, he returned in 2019 to finish sixth behind Tiger Roll.

He was set to contest the race once more in 2020 but the Grand National was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic and he was retired from racing in November that year.

"There was such a sadness when we realised he would never run in another National," Russell said. "It was almost like the dream came to an end but it didn't, it went on in his retirement."

One For Arthur had a second career in the show ring under Aisling Dwan, daughter of the Grand National winner's breeder John. He competed at the Dublin Horse Show in August alongside Tiger Roll before returning to Scotland to take part in hunter trials in the care of his former work-rider Ailsa McClung.

"He continued to give such joy to people after racing," Russell said. "He went back to Ireland to John Dwan and I have a lovely photo of Arthur meeting his dam Nonnetia. Aisling took him to the Dublin Horse Show last year and I went to see him alongside the Golf Widows."

One For Arthur was retired a seven-time winner with earnings of £674,299. Russell added: "He was so brave and yet back at home he was such a kind horse.

"We had all these amazing people write to us after his Grand National win, he touched so many people's lives. Everyone who met him loved him, and he enjoyed his status as a celebrity. He was a real warrior and changed my life. He changed the whole course of the yard here."

Read more:

Sign up to receive , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.