'I didn't want people to know!' - birthday boy Billy Loughnane back with a winner

Crack apprentice rider Billy Loughnane returned from a stint in the US with a winner on his 17th birthday as Zealot strode to a comfortable victory in the 1m2f handicap.

An errant deer nearly complicated proceedings by running in front of the field in the final furlong but Loughnane remained cool to secure his 30th victory in six months, and was welcomed into the winner's enclosure with a chorus of Happy Birthday.

"I didn't want too many people knowing it was my birthday but it's out now anyway!" said the rider, who is a 5-1 chance for the apprentice championship.

"I probably went a stride too quick all the way around but he kept going and dug deep when it mattered. He's a massive horse with a really big stride so it's to our advantage to use it. I thought he was probably going to get tired but he kept plugging on all the way to the line."

Zealot is a strong candidate for being one of the most improved horses in training having first been successful for Mick Appleby off a mark of 59, and was registering a sixth win from eight starts for owners The Horse Watchers. They now have their eyes set firmly on the £200,000 conditions stakes at the track on Good Friday.

TV pundit Martin Dixon makes up one of the syndicate members and said: "He's earnt the right for that sort of race as he'll be mid-90s rated. It'll be a stiff task and he'll be up against better horses but with the prize-money on offer we'll give it a go. He's qualified, he loves the track and he's still improving."

