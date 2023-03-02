Paul Nicholls considering spring targets for stylish novice Matterhorn

Racing Post logo
Paul Nicholls could be targeting one of the spring festivals with his talented novice hurdler Matterhorn, who put a dismal British debut behind him with a sparkling effort in the 2m3f novice hurdle.

The five-year-old was bought privately to run in the De la Hey silks after an encouraging run in a Listed race at Auteuil in April 2021, but was pulled up on his first start for the 13-time champion trainer at Sandown in November.

"I was expecting him to win, I'd be disappointed if he hadn't," Nicholls said of the 5-6 favourite. "It was probably lucky for us he didn't win on his debut at Auteuil as we might not have him now – the mistake he made at the last was unbelievable, he nearly spun himself around – and the ground was horrific at Sandown."

Matterhorn made all and strode to a 13-length win under Harry Cobden, with his trainer citing a wind operation, a break, and the flat, dry track for the dramatic leap in improvement. Graded company could now be on the horizon. 

"He's still eligible to be a novice until December, so we can have a crack at the Persian War, but now he's won nicely we could perhaps look at one of the better meetings in the spring," he said. "On that performance he's as good as any novice we've run around here. He's a super jumper and a lovely horse – I was excited by that."

Maddy PlayleDigital journalist
Published on 2 March 2023Last updated 17:15, 2 March 2023
