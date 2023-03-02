'He keeps on stepping up' - well-backed novice gunning for Gaillard Du Mesnil in National Hunt Chase

One of the biggest dangers to Gaillard Du Mesnil in the according to the betting is and trainer Jonathan Sweeney has revealed he is an intended runner at Cheltenham on March 14 with James Hannon onboard.

The consistent eight-year-old, who has not finished out of the first two in four starts over fences, has been supported into 11-2 with Ladbrokes having been 10-1 with the firm a fortnight ago.

Neither Sweeney nor Hannon have yet registered a festival winner but Churchstonewarrior provides them with their best chance following his gutsy win over Mahler Mission in the Ten Up Novice Chase at Navan last month.

Sweeney said: "The plan is to go for the National Hunt Chase with Churchstonewarrior and we're looking forward to it. There's less than two weeks to go and we've to get him there but, as of now, he's a runner and I've been very happy with him since Navan. He's come out of the race in great shape.

"James Hannon will ride him. He's done everything with him all the way along and he knows the horse as well as anyone. He even gave him a racecourse school at Tipperary last October before he ran at Galway. He gets on great with him."

Churchstonewarrior was a useful hurdler and finished third to Brown Advisory favourite Gerri Colombe in a novice hurdle at Thurles last season, but he has taken his form to a whole new level over fences.

Gaillard Du Mesnil: currently leads the betting for the National Hunt Chase Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

After finishing second to Gaillard Du Mesnil in a Grade 1 at Leopardstown over Christmas, he stayed on strongly to open his account over fences in a Grade 2 at Navan last time.

Sweeney feels he is improving with every start and, while respectful of Gaillard Du Mesnil, stressed you can never be afraid of one horse.

The County Cork-based trainer said: "Gaillard Du Mesnil is also well up in the betting for the Brown Advisory so you'd obviously have to be fearful of him but you can't be afraid of one horse and we're going to have a go. Our horse is nice, consistent and he keeps stepping up so hopefully he can continue that at Cheltenham."

Churchstonewarrior will be Sweeney's third festival runner. Roseys Hollow was seventh of 15 to Telmesomethinggirl in the mares novices' hurdle in 2021, while Mahler Allstar was 12th to Ferny Hollow in the Champion Bumper a year earlier.

Sweeney said: "There's a great buzz around the yard and everybody is looking forward to it but we won't be getting carried away, that's for sure.

"We'll be carrying on as normal over the next two weeks and won't be getting ahead of ourselves. Sport is a great leveller. It has a habit of bringing you back down to earth fairly lively!"

Ladbrokes: 6-5 Gaillard Du Mesnil, 10-3 Ramillies, 11-2 Churchstonewarrior, 6 Mahler Mission, 7 Chemical Energy, City Chief, 8 Mister Coffey, 12 bar

