Hot favourite Kitty's Light gives punters a treat with gutsy Eider win

He may not have travelled or jumped like a red-hot favourite but Kitty's Light did not let down the punters who have come to rely on Christian Williams in the top long-distance chases.

The 7-4 favourite came good in the straight to catch The Galloping Bear before the final fence in the 4m1½f Vertem Eider Chase and emulate stablemate Win My Wings's success 12 months ago.

His trainer has also landed the Welsh, Scottish and Midlands Grand Nationals in recent seasons and this two-and-a-half-length success helped wipe out a rare reversal when Kitty's Light was denied success in the 2021 Bet365 Gold Cup at Sandown after being badly hampered by disqualified Enrilo.

"If ever a horse deserved to win it was Kitty's Light," said Gareth Maule of joint-owners All Star Sports Racing. "It was a tough pill to swallow when he lost out in the Bet365 and I think this gives a lot of payback for that."

The winner, second in last year's Scottish National, was claiming his first success since that Sandown misfortune and Maule said: "To come back like that is a superb training performance, he's not easy to train. I spent all morning on the phone with Christian, who wasn't happy with how the ground has turned out. It was very tacky and holding but he's such a good horse and these good animals get themselves out of any sort of trouble."

Jockey Jack Tudor, who won the Welsh National on Potters Corner for the yard as a 17-year-old in 2019, said: "It was difficult the whole way, he just didn't get much of a run, he was stuck in traffic. He's not a strong traveller or a great jumper, so it's hard to get into positions on him.

"Luckily from turning in he got more of a clear run and he put his head down and galloped. When you get him going he flies. It's just winding him up to get going takes four miles! It's brilliant, a great day."

Trainer Ben Clarke was "proud" of runner-up The Galloping Bear and said: "It's nice to have the horse back after some ups and downs recently. He's in the Midlands National and as long as he's okay he'll probably go there."

Better for Baron

Sam's Adventure was pulled up as he attempted to repeat his 2021 Eider victory but trainer Brian Ellison struck earlier when Baron De Midleton gave his racing club its 50th winner.

The 4-1 shot took the 2m½f handicap chase by 11 lengths on his first run after a wind operation and Ellison said: "Sean Quinlan rode him last time when he finished second to a nice horse of Nicky Henderson's and he said if he could breathe he'd have beaten him. We've had his wind done and he's a different horse."

Baron De Midleton: won well on his first run after a wind operation Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Escape to victory

Endless Escape is a best-priced 20-1 for next month's after completing a four-timer under Ben Jones.

She scored by just over three lengths to maintain her unbeaten record over hurdles and Dorset-based Ben Clarke, who was striking with his first runner at Newcastle, said: "She is a quality mare and won that more easily than it looked. You have to ask her, she is never going to go away and win by 30 lengths, but Ben said she has plenty in hand.

"She is in at Cheltenham and if there is dig in the ground she could go. It is only 19 days but there is no reason why she couldn't run well – that's two miles but in a championship race at Cheltenham you need to stay two and a half miles. The alternative is a mares' race at Fairyhouse on April 9, which is over two and a half."

Endless Escape: could head to Cheltenham Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Smart mare

Ici La Reine is from the family of high-class jumper La Bague Au Roi and looks a smart prospect after getting up close to home to defy a penalty in the mares' bumper and remain unbeaten.

"It's a very small percentage of horses who win two bumpers and she's obviously talented," said trainer Warren Greatrex.

"We'll probably look at Aintree or the April meeting at Cheltenham – she needs to learn, so the more racing the better – and then hurdling next season. She's exciting and is one to look forward to."

James Turner appeared to use the whip more frequently than the new rules allow when second on Mavis Pike and may have his case passed on to the whip referral committee.

