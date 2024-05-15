'We were hoping for a run like that and he didn't let us down' - David Pipe has a decent prospect in Manuelito

David Pipe and Jack Tudor made it back-to-back victories in the feature 2m handicap hurdle when Manuelito scored stylishly to follow up his Wincanton win last month.

The four-year-old son of Crackman, who was sent off 100-30 favourite, was making his fourth start over hurdles and came to challenge second-favourite Bucephalus full of running after the second-last. A fine jump at the final flight sealed a comfortable win by almost five lengths.

“We were hoping for a run like that and he didn’t let us down,” said Pipe. “He might have one more run. He’s quite versatile but he definitely does go on this better ground.”

Tudor told Sky Sports Racing: “He’s done it nicely. He made a novice mistake three out but he learned from it two out and he was good again at the last. He’s still young and learning but hopefully he’s going in the right direction.”

Top team on target

Nico de Boinville and Nicky Henderson are a formidable combination at Ffos Las and enhanced their record when De Tellers Fortune recorded his first win at the third attempt under rules in the 2m4f maiden hurdle. The five-year-old appreciated the good ground and kept on to score by two lengths from Milan Ac.

Amateur again

Amateur won the 3m4f handicap chase for the second year running. Since joining John and Rhys Flint the winner has twice been pulled up, but he obliged at 22-1 when beating Ballydisco by three-quarters of a length under Edward Vaughan.

