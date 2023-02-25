'He's been some servant' - Kemboy rolls back the years to hand Mullins a 12th Bobbyjo

You can't beat class. Well, Kemboy's seven rivals in the Tote Fantasy Bobbyjo Chase couldn't anyway as the 11-year-old rolled back the years to register a tenth career success.

It was his first in more than two years as he hadn't won since making all in the 2021 Irish Gold Cup under an enterprising Danny Mullins ride. He did this in his traditional style from the front and would not take no for an answer when the second and third threw a few questions at him close home.

Kemboy wasn't foot-perfect and a mistake two out gave the others a squeak, but he called on all his experience to hold off the late surge of the rejuvenated Vanillier with 33-1 outsider Now Where Or When running a cracker in third.

"What was interesting was that he actually pulled away from them again after the line. I never felt like they were going to get past me," said winning jockey Paul Townend.

He added: "He's been some servant. There have been days when I've picked the wrong ones instead of him so it's meant that a few of the lads have had big days on him. He's a credit to everyone."

Kemboy brought up a dozen Bobbyjos for Willie Mullins, who has now won seven of the last eight runnings of the race.

The champion trainer explained his thinking behind Kemboy's appearance here, saying: "I thought a drop in grade at this stage of his career was probably no harm.

"He was careful at some of his jumps, but he jumped well when it mattered over the last. The dry conditions were a huge help to him."

On future plans, he added: "I might try to pick out another race like that next. The Imperial Call Chase at Cork [April 9] is a possibility, as is the Aintree Bowl, but you are running up against Grade 1 horses there and we might be as well off keeping below the radar. That's his first win for two years and I'd prefer to keep him in a lower grade at his age and be competitive.

"We could try and finish up at Punchestown where he had a great day with Ruby Walsh – if he could roll back the years maybe he could do it again."

The Bobbyjo Chase is supposed to be one of the most informative Grand National trials. Hedgehunter won it in 2005, while last year's winner Any Second Now almost completed the double at Aintree.

Kemboy is not even entered in the Grand National, but runner-up Vanillier is and the former Albert Bartlett winner was trimmed to 40-1 (from 66-1) afterwards. He will relish the National trip on this evidence and you could certainly make a decent each-way case for him.

Thyestes winner Carefully Selected is also Aintree-bound, but he faded into a well-beaten fourth up the home straight and has work to do over the next six weeks to make himself into a contender again.

But this was Kemboy's day. We have been treated to quite a few of those over the years and this one was particularly enjoyable.

