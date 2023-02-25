'It's been a tough few months' - subdued celebrations after Our Power wins Coral Trophy

Sam Thomas opted for the crunch Six Nations match between Wales and England at the Principality Stadium rather than Kempton and the pre-match refreshments tasted all the sweeter after Our Power came out on top in the £150,000 Coral Trophy Handicap Chase.

What was going through the trainer's mind at the midway point might have been something rather more worrying as Our Power struggled to hold his position down the back straight but he hung in there under Sam Twiston-Davies, clawed himself into contention and surged past the strong-travelling Flegmatik at the last.

Celebrations were somewhat subdued afterwards, as not only was Thomas missing but there were no owners either, with Jean and James Potter sunning themselves in Madeira and Dai Walters continuing his recovery from a helicopter crash that left him in intensive care in November.

That meant the spotlight fell on Twiston-Davies, who certainly earned his riding fee to keep the winner in contention before holding the rallying runner-up by a neck close home.

"They went fast and I was on the limit," admitted the rider. "Halfway down the back I thought I might be sixth. Then I passed a few into third, winged two-out and was praying for a good jump at the last. He was good and quick where it mattered.

"He's a very likeable horse to ride. He's very accurate and neat and has shown he stays very well."

The winner was cut to 10-1 (from 16) with Paddy Power for the Ultima Handicap Chase at Cheltenham and also holds an entry in the Randox Grand National, although he looks up against making the cut with 61 in front of him and a maximum field of 40.

"He'll look well-handicapped now and he'd be a good one if he gets in the National, but he'd need a good few to come out," said Twiston-Davies. "The National would be the dream but I'll leave that up to connections. I'm delighted for Dai, James and Jean. They're massive supporters of mine and have just been hitting the crossbar lately."

Before kick off in Cardiff, Thomas reflected on the win, paying tribute to the patience connections have shown as Our Power recovered from an injury that had ruled him out of action since winning at Ascot in October.

"He would have run in the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury but he had a little setback and we had no other option but to train him for this, which is a fantastic race itself," the trainer said. "Credit to the team and the owners for being very patient as it has been a tough few months. It's good to be back on the scoresheet and this is a nice race to win.

"I was a bit worried down the back straight but when I saw him turning in, I was quietly confident. Although it was a sharp three miles we know he stays well and I was hopeful he would get there in the end but a lot had to be taken on trust with how the horses have been performing."

While he would love a crack at the National, Thomas does not see Our Power sneaking in the final 40 and will aim for Cheltenham instead.

He added: "I’d say he would be doubtful to get in at Aintree so it will be Cheltenham for the Ultima then he will either go for the Scottish National or the bet365 Gold Cup.”

Dan Skelton was magnanimous in defeat despite seeing Flegmatik fail by just a neck to bring a long-term plan to fruition.

He said: “I’m gutted. What can you say? We had a plan to pull that off all season. He clearly loves it around here but it is gutting to get beat. Fair play to the winner, he was off the bridle halfway down the back straight, but he kept on.”

Christian Williams, on the mark with Kitty's Light in the Eider at Newcastle, felt the race had come too soon for Cap Du Nord after last week's win at Ascot. The 7-2 favourite lost his position at the 12th fence and faded out of contention to come home last of the nine finishers.

Read this next:

Do you want £200+ of free bets for Cheltenham? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.