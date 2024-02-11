Hiddenvalley Lake adds to Robcour staying riches with convincing Boyne Hurdle success
- 1st3Hiddenvalley Lakefav3/1
- 2nd5Beacon Edge16/5
- 3rd6Da Capo Glory6/1
Hiddenvalley Lake firmly banished the memory of a fall on his chasing debut at Navan in December when landing the Boyne Hurdle, the biggest success of his career.
Darragh O'Keeffe tracked leader Beacon Edge for much of the two miles and five furlongs before delivering his challenge aboard the seven-year-old between the final two flights.
Hiddenvalley Lake, who carries the Robcour colours also sported by leading Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle contenders Teahupoo and Irish Point, crossed the line three and a quarter lengths to the good from 2021 Boyne winner Beacon Edge, giving Henry de Bromhead a first success in the Grade 2 contest.
This race report is being updated and more news will follow shortly.
Paul Nicholls: Caldwell Potter won't go to Cheltenham - it's impossible to get him acclimatised that quickly
'He was kind to the horses, but he was one of life's good guys. He was a wonderful person inside and out'
Published on 11 February 2024
Last updated 15:05, 11 February 2024
