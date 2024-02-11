Racing Post logo
Reportstoday
14:45 Navan

Hiddenvalley Lake adds to Robcour staying riches with convincing Boyne Hurdle success

Hiddenvalley Lake: cut to 20-1 for the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle
Hiddenvalley Lake: return to hurdles was a winning one at NavanCredit: David Keane (racingpost.com/photos)
Play8 ran
14:45 Navan2m 5f Hurdle, Grade 2
Distance: 2m 5fClass:
  • 1st
    Silk
    3Hiddenvalley Lake
    fav3/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    5Beacon Edge
    16/5
  • 3rd
    Silk
    6Da Capo Glory
    6/1

Hiddenvalley Lake firmly banished the memory of a fall on his chasing debut at Navan in December when landing the Boyne Hurdle, the biggest success of his career. 

Darragh O'Keeffe tracked leader Beacon Edge for much of the two miles and five furlongs before delivering his challenge aboard the seven-year-old between the final two flights. 

Hiddenvalley Lake, who carries the Robcour colours also sported by leading Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle contenders Teahupoo and Irish Point, crossed the line three and a quarter lengths to the good from 2021 Boyne winner Beacon Edge, giving Henry de Bromhead a first success in the Grade 2 contest. 

This race report is being updated and more news will follow shortly.

Scott BurtonFrance correspondent

Published on 11 February 2024inReports

Last updated 15:05, 11 February 2024

