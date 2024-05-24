'He's still training like a bloody good horse' - French Derby remains the plan for Sunway despite puzzling trial defeat

David Menuisier will give Sunway a racecourse gallop after racing at Goodwood on Friday evening as he continues the countdown to a crack at the Qatar Prix du Jockey Club with last season's Criterium International winner.

Guy Pariente's homebred son of Galiway finished fifth on his reappearance in the Prix La Force and then left Menuisier somewhat baffled after failing to pick up when beaten a neck by Wootton Verni in the Prix Greffulhe.

"Nothing has really come to light," said Menuisier. "He's still training like a bloody good horse. I don't think the winner from the other day is a mug, that's the line of [Prix de Guiche winner] Darlinghurst.

"The lines are a bit weird for the big race and I don't think there’s a clear favourite. There are a number of horses with a chance and, to me, he's still one of them."

Sunway is a best-priced 14-1 to give Menuisier a first win in France's version of the Derby, with the market headed by Diego Velazquez, who also remains in the picture for the Betfred Derby 24 hours earlier.

David Menuisier: keen to go for French Classics with Sunway and Tamfana Credit: Edward Whitaker

"There's a case for trying him on quicker ground," said the Sussex-based Menuisier. "Or I've just got it absolutely wrong from the start of the year and I'm running him over the wrong trip. But the other day he didn't get beaten because he was tired. To me, if he's a miler, he wouldn't have galloped to the line and kept on going."

Menuisier added: "We're treating it as if nothing happened and are preparing him for the race. He'll go to Goodwood on Friday night for a public gallop after the final race and we'll see what's what on a right-handed track with a couple of partners.

"I still maintain he's a bloody good horse. I'm not Andre Fabre and I haven't had 200 Group 1 winners but I know when I have a good horse."

Chantilly also remains the preferred Classic destination for Tamfana, who is as short as 8-1 with some firms for the Betfred Oaks.

"The Prix de Diane is the plan, we're not going to Epsom," said Menuisier of Tamfana, who was a fast-finishing fourth in the 1,000 Guineas after meeting significant trouble in running. "I think it's better to step up to a mile and two and a half furlongs rather than go the 'full monty'. I think she'll stay a mile and a half but that's the sort of distance I'd like to tackle later on in the year."

