13:50 Ascot

Henry's Friend headlines day to remember for Ben Pauling and Ben Jones with 730-1 treble

Ben Jones and Ben Pauling celebrate their treble at Ascot on Saturday
Ben Jones and Ben Pauling celebrate their treble at Ascot on SaturdayCredit: Mark Cranham
Play5 ran
13:50 Ascot3m Chase, Grade 2 Novice
Distance: 3mClass: 1
  • 1st
    Silk
    2Henry's Friend
    13/2
  • 2nd
    Silk
    3Kilbeg King
    100/30
  • 3rd
    Silk
    5Apple Away
    fav13/8

Ben Pauling and Ben Jones enjoyed a sparkling afternoon as they combined to notch a 730-1 treble headlined by Henry's Friend's gallant victory in the Grade 2 Reynoldstown Novices' Chase.

Only five horses went to post for the contest but it was not lacking in competitivity as four were with a chance at the second last, but it was Jones who got the better of a photo-finish with Sam Twiston-Davies and Kilbeg King. 

Henry's Friend proved he could handle the step up in grade after winning handicaps at Newbury and Hereford, and Pauling felt the sedate early pace was key to success. 

"He didn't jump well early doors and we were fortunate they didn't go a good early gallop," he said. "He was brave from the back of the last, his jumping got better and he keeps improving. 

Henry's Friend (right): battles to Reynoldstown Novices' Chase victory under Ben Jones
Henry's Friend (right): battled to Reynoldstown Novices' Chase victory under Ben JonesCredit: Alan Crowhurst

"He wants every yard of that trip and he'll be a lovely staying chaser in time. He's got an entry at Cheltenham but I doubt he wants to go there at this stage. We might look for something at Aintree." 

The trainer and jockey also struck in the novice hurdle with the EBF Final-bound Pic Roc and later with Honor Grey, and the future looks incredibly bright at Pauling's Naunton yard.

"Without a shadow of a doubt this would be the best bunch of novice hurdlers I've ever had," he said. "There's seven or eight which are better than anything I've ever had in the last three years.

"Pic Roc is a nice horse and I've always thought plenty of him. He'll be a proper staying chaser next year."

Anderson on top

Joe Anderson was the recipient of ride of the year nominations at Plumpton in January but the jockey was unimpressed with his effort aboard Mothill, who overcame a trouble to land the feature 2m3½f hurdle. 

It looked as if Jones and Pauling were going to notch a treble in the first three races when Bad cantered into the lead in the home straight, but the in-form duo were mowed down in the dying strides by Anderson and the rallying Mothill.

"I gave him an absolutely terrible ride," said the 5lb claimer. "I got completely ran away with and I chucked my stick away on the run to the last. I'd love to take credit for the win but I can't. There wasn't a whole lot of control as he was lit-up in the cheekpieces today, but what a genuine, tough horse he is. 

"I knew he was better than the bare result when we finished eighth in the Lanzarote because he was going the right way and he found a lot of trouble in running. He's got a lot of ability."

Joe Anderson riding Mothill (left) clear the last to win at Ascot
Joe Anderson on Mothill (left) fends off Bad to win at AscotCredit: Alan Crowhurst

Mothill's trainer Neil Mulholland, who also houses Anderson's Plumpton winner Transmission, is mulling over targets at the spring festivals. 

"I never realised Joe had dropped his stick until he came back in, so if he was beaten he would have been a bit unlucky," he said. "We'll see what the handicapper does. He can't get carried away too much and we can make the entries."

High five

Threeunderthrufive ended a two-year dry spell with victory for Harry Cobden and Paul Nicholls in the Swinley Handicap Chase.

The Max McNeill-owned nine-year-old finished second on his last two runs but this time did enough to score, defying a mark of 152 and extending his rider's lead in the jockeys' championship before Pic D'Orhy's definitive strike in the feature race.

Threeunderthrufive finished eighth in the McNeill-sponsored Ultima at the Cheltenham Festival last year but connections are warming towards a tilt at the Grand National this spring. 

Harry Cobden and Threeunderthrufive (right) clear the last to win the Swinley Handicap Chase
Harry Cobden and Threeunderthrufive (right) clear the last to win the Swinley Handicap ChaseCredit: Alan Crowhurst

"He's not going to go to Cheltenham in three weeks and Max is quite keen on him running in the National," Nicholls said. "I've always had a reservation about his jumping but today it was as good as I've ever seen.

"He lost his way a bit last year and it never happened. I've tinkered with his wind a bit in the summer and he's ran three solid races this year and just got better and better."

Maddy Playle

Published on 17 February 2024

Last updated 17:41, 17 February 2024

iconCopy
