Pic D’Orhy given expertly judged front-running ride to deny L'Homme Presse in Ascot Chase

Pic D'Orhy inflicted a dominant defeat on L'Homme Presse with a brilliant victory in the Ascot Chase under a fine front-running ride from Harry Cobden.

The nine-year-old was sent into a commanding lead in the early stages and after saving up energy, kicked away from L'Homme Presse for a stunning success.

Pic D'Orhy avenged his second place behind Shishkin in the race last year, and Cobden told ITV: "This horse is absolutely brilliant and winning another Grade 1 with him means a hell of a lot.

"I woke up at seven o'clock this morning thinking I'd be following Charlie [Deutsch, L'Homme Presse's jockey], but I sensed that there wasn't loads of speed and no one really wanted to go on and make it.

"I worked out L'Homme Presse was slow over his jumps last time and I thought we'd have a few lengths from the tape before we start."

Pic D'Orhy: made all to land the Ascot Chase under Harry Cobden Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Pic D'Orhy was cut to 6-1 (from 14) for the Ryanair Chase with Paddy Power, but winning trainer Paul Nicholls said he would head straight to Aintree's Grand National meeting and bid for a second success in the Marsh Chase.

He said: "He's so good at this distance and it was a fantastic ride from Harry. He seems to still be improving and today was the best I've ever seen him. He put good horses right in their place.

"The stiffer track suited and brought out the best in him. I suspect we'll now go straight to Aintree."

L'Homme Presse, sent off the 5-4 favourite, finished five and a half lengths back in second, with Ahoy Senor a further four lengths away in third.

The Venetia Williams-trained star was eased to 16-1 (from 8) for next month's Cheltenham Gold Cup with Paddy Power, but co-owner Andy Edwards was undeterred about his Cheltenham Festival target.

He said: "He's got the same chance in it as he had yesterday. The race was a bit short for him but there's no excuses. The winner has won well, but we're really happy."

