'He's never run a bad race there' - course specialist Arkenstaar extends track record for Michael Dods
- 1st8Arkenstaarfav2/1
- 2nd3Natzor16/5
- 3rd5Black Friday17/2
Michael Dods will continue to take advantage of Arkenstaar's impressive course record following his victory in the 1m½f handicap.
The four-year-old pulled half a length clear of Natzor to record a fourth success from five starts at the venue and his County Durham-based trainer was pleased at how he was able to grind out another win.
Dods said: "We'll aim to go back to the track as he's never run a bad race there. I thought he showed a great attitude because he was being attacked from both sides.
"My biggest concern when speaking to Connor [Beasley, jockey] before was that there didn't look like there'd be any pace on, and he grinds it out more than anything. I'm really pleased with him, though."
Strong return
The Richard Fahey-trained Airman made a successful return to action following a long layoff when landing the feature 5f novice.
Ridden by David Nolan, the three-year-old finished a neck clear of 5-4 favourite Gaenari on his first start in 286 days. He is now unbeaten in two outings having won a Beverley maiden on his debut in July 2023.
It was the first leg of a double for Fahey as My Little Queens cruised to victory in the 1m3f handicap.
Good form continues
Charlie Johnston saddled his third winner of the month when Capital Theory struck in the opening 1m5f handicap. The Middleham trainer has 37 winners to his name this year.
Published on 5 May 2024inReports
Last updated 17:52, 5 May 2024
