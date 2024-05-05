Belhaven flashes home to land feature under Dylan Browne McMonagle for the in-form Joseph O'Brien team

Belhaven powered home under Dylan Browne McMonagle to land the 1m2½f fillies' and mares' handicap by a short head in a thrilling finish.

The Eoghan O'Neill-trained No Niki No set a ferocious gallop and was 15 lengths clear at halfway, but the pursuers began to close in the last 200 yards. McMonagle began to lunge close home as the early leader was overtaken, although Whimsy was also thundering towards the line on the near side.

The 17-2 winner managed to last home for the in-form Joseph O'Brien team, while there were just three lengths separating the first seven finishers.

The victory continues the fine run of the O'Brien stable, who were responsible for two winners at the Punchestown festival including Banbridge in the Grade 1 Champion Chase on Tuesday.

Gegenpressing lasts home

Gegenpressing landed his first success since September 2022 as Chris Hayes steered the six-year-old to victory in the 5½f handicap for Eddie and Patrick Harty.

After finishing seventh at the Curragh last month, Gegenpressing was taking a slight step back in trip and fended off a late challenge from Sadiqaa to win by a head, defying a tough draw in 16 and winning his second race from as many runs at the track.

The winning rider told Racing TV: "He didn't travel, he was kind of half on and off the bridle. Whatever it is about these types of tracks, he loves them.

"There's another meeting here on Wednesday week, so we'll see what the handicapper does."

