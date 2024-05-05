Racing Post logo
Reportstoday
15:40 Newmarket
premium

'I'd like to be happy but it's hard' - David Menuisier frustrated as Tamfana finishes a luckless fourth in 1,000 Guineas

David Menuisier: trainer of 1,000 Guineas fourth Tamfana
David Menuisier: trainer of 1,000 Guineas fourth TamfanaCredit: Alan Crowhurst
Play16 ran
15:40 Newmarket1m Flat, Group 1
Distance: 1mClass: 1
  • 1st
    Silk
    4Elmalka
    28/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    6Porta Fortuna
    11/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    8Ramatuelle
    9/2

Tamfana will head for the Prix de Diane at Chantilly next month with trainer David Menuisier convinced with any luck his filly would have won the Qipco 1,000 Guineas on Sunday.

Owned by Quantum Leap Racing and Friends, Tamfana had to switch around runners before mounting her challenge with a wall of horses refusing to part in front of jockey Jamie Spencer. The filly made relentless progress in the closing stages to snatch fourth, beaten a length. 

Menuisier said: “She was the best one and she was the unluckiest one, but what can you do? The plan was the [Prix de] Diane and she’ll go there, and she’d have a very good chance in that race. You could run that race [1,000 Guineas] a hundred times and she would win ninety nine of them, but that’s racing here. 

Peter ScargillDeputy industry editor

Published on 5 May 2024inReports

Last updated 18:00, 5 May 2024

iconCopy
Qipco 1000 Guineas Stakes (Group 1) (Fillies) (British Champions Series)16 ran
