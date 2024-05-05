'I'd like to be happy but it's hard' - David Menuisier frustrated as Tamfana finishes a luckless fourth in 1,000 Guineas

Tamfana will head for the Prix de Diane at Chantilly next month with trainer David Menuisier convinced with any luck his filly would have won the Qipco 1,000 Guineas on Sunday.

Owned by Quantum Leap Racing and Friends, Tamfana had to switch around runners before mounting her challenge with a wall of horses refusing to part in front of jockey Jamie Spencer. The filly made relentless progress in the closing stages to snatch fourth, beaten a length.

Menuisier said: “She was the best one and she was the unluckiest one, but what can you do? The plan was the [Prix de] Diane and she’ll go there, and she’d have a very good chance in that race. You could run that race [1,000 Guineas] a hundred times and she would win ninety nine of them, but that’s racing here.