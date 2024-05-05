'She’ll hopefully have some nice targets this year' - Ollie Sangster eyes strong season for Running Queen

Trainer Ollie Sangster is hopeful Running Queen can have a successful campaign after she got off the mark at the second attempt in the feature 5f fillies’ conditions stakes.

The two-year-old daughter of Kingman made an eyecatching debut when fourth at Newbury last month and followed up when defeating 5-2 joint-favourite Betty Clover.

Sangster said: "It was very pleasing and I’m happy. We fancied her the first day at Newbury but it was a competitive race and she raced on the wing a bit. She seems to have come forward and she did it nicely."

Although both runs have come over the minimum distance, Sangster believes Dancing Queen will have no issues stepping up in trip and class as the season progresses.

He added: "She’s always stuck her head above the parapet and has come to hand early. She’s always looked like an above-average filly, so it’s nice to do it and it’s for a new owner in the yard too.

"She’ll hopefully have some nice targets throughout the year. I’m sure she’ll get six furlongs no problem, but she’s quick and we’re happy for now keeping her over five."

Moores up and running

Gary and Josh Moore scored for the first time since linking up together on the training licence when Kotari justified favouritism in the 1m2f handicap.

The father-and-son partnership began on Thursday and it took them just five attempts to register a maiden victory as the five-year-old beat Hakuna Babe by ten lengths.

