Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next raceRACE
13:15 CurraghHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next raceRACE
13:15 CurraghHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Reportstoday
14:40 Salisbury

'She’ll hopefully have some nice targets this year' - Ollie Sangster eyes strong season for Running Queen

Ollie Sangster: looks to have another promising filly in his ranks
Ollie Sangster: looks to have another promising filly in his ranksCredit: Edward Whitaker
Play7 ran
14:40 Salisbury5f Flat
Distance: 5fClass: 3
  • 1st
    Silk
    5Running Queen
    100/30
  • 2nd
    Silk
    2Betty Clover
    fav5/2
  • 3rd
    Silk
    1Convo
    fav5/2

Trainer Ollie Sangster is hopeful Running Queen can have a successful campaign after she got off the mark at the second attempt in the feature 5f fillies’ conditions stakes.

The two-year-old daughter of Kingman made an eyecatching debut when fourth at Newbury last month and followed up when defeating 5-2 joint-favourite Betty Clover.

Sangster said: "It was very pleasing and I’m happy. We fancied her the first day at Newbury but it was a competitive race and she raced on the wing a bit. She seems to have come forward and she did it nicely."

Although both runs have come over the minimum distance, Sangster believes Dancing Queen will have no issues stepping up in trip and class as the season progresses.

He added: "She’s always stuck her head above the parapet and has come to hand early. She’s always looked like an above-average filly, so it’s nice to do it and it’s for a new owner in the yard too. 

"She’ll hopefully have some nice targets throughout the year. I’m sure she’ll get six furlongs no problem, but she’s quick and we’re happy for now keeping her over five."

Moores up and running 

Gary and Josh Moore scored for the first time since linking up together on the training licence when Kotari justified favouritism in the 1m2f handicap.

The father-and-son partnership began on Thursday and it took them just five attempts to register a maiden victory as the five-year-old beat Hakuna Babe by ten lengths.

Read these next:

Electric Notable Speech leaves rivals toiling in 2,000 Guineas to put smile back on Charlie Appleby's face 

'It's a dream come true' - Silvestre de Sousa back in the big time as Elmalka strikes in 1,000 Guineas 

Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months 

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more

Liam HeaddReporter

Published on 5 May 2024inReports

Last updated 17:30, 5 May 2024

iconCopy
14:40 SalisburyPlay
Kingsclere Stud Fillies' Conditions Stakes (GBB Race)7 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    5Running Queen
    100/30
  • 2nd
    Silk
    2Betty Clover
    fav5/2
  • 3rd
    Silk
    1Convo
    fav5/2
more inReports
more inBetting offers
more inReports
more inBetting offers