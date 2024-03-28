Racing Post logo
Reportstoday
'He’ll overcome a fence' - Ben Pauling eyes chasing career for impressive winner Getaway Drumlee

Ben Pauling: impressed with how Getaway Drumlee has performed since his long layoff
Ben Pauling: impressed with how Getaway Drumlee has performed since his long layoff
Ben Pauling believes Getaway Drumlee has a bright future over fences after he produced a career-best effort when landing the 2m1½f handicap hurdle.

The eight-year-old, who was making his second appearance in handicap company after finishing second at Doncaster this month, pulled 17 lengths clear of his nearest rival. Getaway Drumlee has now won two of his five starts over hurdles. 

Pauling said: "I think he can be all right. He’ll overcome a fence as well, but I’d imagine he’ll go on through May and then we’ll give him a break before we go chasing with him next season.

"He ran a blinder at Doncaster and better than I expected him to. It was great to see him follow up as he jumped and travelled beautifully, and it’s nice to see Beau [Morgan, jockey] getting a couple of nice winners for us towards the end of the season."

Getaway Drumlee's run at Doncaster came after a 392-day break due to issues and Pauling was relieved to reward the 15-8 favourite's connections for their efforts.

He added: "He had a couple of nasty problems – a fibrillating heart and a fractured fetlock – after Sandown when he last ran before this season, so he’s had to overcome quite a bit. 

"He’s got a good attitude and it’s brilliant to see his head back in front for his owners, who have shown so much patience with him."

Eyecatching winner

The Jonjo O’Neill-trained Wilful emerged as a promising sort as he got off the mark over obstacles in the 2m3f maiden hurdle.

Owned by Fitri Hay, the five-year-old stormed to a 28-length victory for a second career win after a Catterick bumper in December.

Liam HeaddReporter

Published on 28 March 2024inReports

Last updated 19:23, 28 March 2024

