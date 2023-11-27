Introducing Members' Club content on the Racing Post app

We're delighted to launch a major enhancement to the Racing Post app , which now features premium content exclusive to Racing Post Members' Club Ultimate subscribers .

From today, you can log in to the Racing Post app with the same account details you use on our website and will be able to access the full range of premium news, tipping, opinion and features from our leading reporters, columnists, analysts and tipsters.

That means you can take your Members' Club subscription on the go with instant app access to:

Stable Tours from the biggest yards including Willie Mullins, Paul Nicholls, Nicky Henderson and more

Opinion, features and interviews from the biggest names in the game

Expert tipping services published daily including renowned Pricewise

Analysis of every race in Britain and Irish from our experienced team

And of course you will still have access to a plethora of website features such as the Pro Card and Horse Tracker, plus unlimited access to the Racing Post digital newspaper.

To access this content, you'll need to update your Racing Post app to the latest version via the App Store or Google Play. You'll then be able to log in by selecting the Account button from the main menu, then My Racing Post Account.

If you need any help, you can access it here .

How to access premium features in the app

Download the Racing Post app for your device

Racing Post app Navigate to My Account and then My Racing Post Account

Log in using your Racing Post Members' Club credentials when prompted

For more details, head to the Help Centre

Not a subscriber yet?

Join now with 50% off your first three months!

Just select Ultimate Monthly at the checkout and enter the code NEWAPP to unlock your discount*.

*Available to new subscribers purchasing Members' Club Ultimate Monthly using code NEWAPP. First three payments will be charged at £19.98, subscription renews at full monthly price thereafter. Customers wishing to cancel will need to contact us at least seven days before their subscription is due to renew.