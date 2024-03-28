Injury forces Dane O'Neill into retirement after glittering 32-year riding career

Dane O'Neill has nominated the Royal Ascot triumph of Shadwell's superstar sprinter Muhaarar as a favourite memory and offered special thanks to the operation's late founder Hamdan Al Maktoum and his daughter Sheikha Hissa as the weighing-room stalwart admitted honourable defeat in his bid to return from serious injury.

O'Neill, who broke seven ribs and the T6 vertebra in a horror fall at Wolverhampton last July, bows out after a glittering career that spanned 32 years and was most recently synonymous with his accomplishments in the famous blue and white Shadwell silks.

The former champion apprentice notched his biggest British victory aboard the Charlie Hills-trained Muhaarar in 2015's inaugural running of the Commonwealth Cup. O'Neill also celebrated success on superstars Baaeed, Battaash and Taghrooda, while he enjoyed Group 1 glory for the final time when landing the Al Quoz Sprint aboard Danyah on Meydan's Dubai World Cup night card 12 months ago. In total, the 48-year-old rode 1,889 winners in Britain and enjoyed his most prolific year when riding 110 winners in 2003.

Dane O'Neill waves to the crowd after Danyah's victory in the 2023 Al Quoz Sprint Credit: Christopher Pike

Announcing his retirement in a statement to the Racing Post, O'Neill – who previously had long stints working primarily for Richard Hannon snr and Henry Candy – said: "Following my fall at Wolverhampton I have spent the last eight months visiting the Injured Jockeys Fund's Oaksey House for rehab and physio as recommended by the consultants who have been dealing with my injury. Unfortunately, this has been to no avail, and I have now had to retire on medical grounds, having effectively sustained a career-ending injury.

"I would like to thank all those that have supported and helped my recovery to this point. My special thanks go to the surgeons at Queen Elizabeth Hospital and to consultants Jason Harvey and Daniel Fagan. Alongside these, a special mention must go to the BHA's Dr Jerry Hill, who has been a huge support to not just me but also my family. It goes without saying the team at Oaksey House has been incredible. I probably wouldn't be as advanced as I am in my recovery without them. The Professional Jockeys Association and IJF also deserve a mention for their help and support to us as jockeys."

O'Neill added: "I owe more than thanks to my main supporters over my 32-year career. The last ten years have been spent as second jockey to Shadwell and I would like to thank Sheikha Hissa Hamdan Al Maktoum and, of course, her late father, Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, as well as Angus Gold, Richard Hills and the entire team for their support.

"My heartfelt thanks go to Richard Hannon snr and jnr, Henry Candy, my agent Nicky Adams, and Brian Yorke, my valet since day one. There are a whole host of names to thank in Dubai, but my special thanks go to Doug Watson, Musabah Al Muhairi, John Hyde and my agent Carl Hodgson.

"I would also like to take this opportunity to thank all the owners, trainers, staff and horses that have made my career the success I am proud to say it was. My weighing room colleagues have – and will always remain – the closest of friends. To them, a big thank-you."

Muhaarar gives Dane O'Neill his biggest British success when winning the 2015 Commonwealth Cup Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Although always employed as second jockey to Shadwell in Britain, O'Neill was regularly called upon to ride in showpiece races, his finest hour coming in tandem with second string Muhaarar at Royal Ascot nine years ago.

"Shadwell always had faith in me, so winning the Commonwealth Cup for them at Ascot on Muhaarar made me feel like I had given them something back," said O'Neill.

"Once the number of horses in the team was reduced, Sheikha Hissa didn't really need a second jockey, but she very kindly wanted me to stay in the team. She was also good enough to make me Shadwell's number-one rider in Dubai, so to give her Group 1 wins on Danyah and Alfareeq was special."

O'Neill added: "I look forward to a new chapter and whatever the future holds for me. I can only hope there is success to be had in whatever that may be."

Dane O'Neill CV

Full name Dane William O'Neill

Born Dublin, August 1, 1975

Apprenticed to Richard Hannon snr, East Everleigh, Wiltshire

First winner Port Sunlight, apprentices' handicap, Sandown, July 15, 1993

First Group winner Lots Of Magic (1999 Jersey Stakes)

Two wins from two rides on Baaeed Leicester maiden and Newmarket novice race, June 2021

Champion sprinters Muhaarar (2015 Commonwealth Cup), Battaash (2017 Sprint Stakes, 2018 Temple Stakes)

Group 1 winners Bold Edge (2000 Prix Maurice de Gheest), Muhaarar (2015 Commonwealth Cup), Alfareeq (2022 & 2023 Jebel Hatta), Danyah (2023 Al Quoz Sprint)

Other notable winners Bold Edge (1999 Cork and Orrery Stakes, Diadem Stakes), Airwave (2003 Temple Stakes), Taghrooda (Newmarket maiden 2013), Tamarkuz (Kempton 2013, Meydan 2015)

Placed in King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes Mukhadram (3rd in 2014)

Last winner Craven, Leicester, July 8, 2023

Highest-rated mounts (RPRs) Muhaarar (124 in 2015 Commonwealth Cup), Airwave (123 in 2003 Temple Stakes), Mohaather (123 in 2020 Summer Mile)

Champion apprentice 1996

Most wins in a year in Britain 110 in 2003

Total wins in Britain 1,889

Main stables Richard Hannon snr 1992-2002, Henry Candy 2003-12, Hamdan Al Maktoum/Shadwell Estate (second jockey) 2012-24

Compiled by John Randall

Read this next:

Dane O'Neill 'optimistic but realistic' as serious injuries threaten to cut career short

Dane O'Neill to undergo surgery after fall at Wolverhampton on Tuesday

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.