'He travelled like a dream' - Kieran Shoemark sweet on Succession after maiden success

Jockey Kieran Shoemark believes Succession's debut run at Newbury last month was crucial to him landing a first victory in the 5f maiden stakes.

The Clive Cox-trained colt finished fourth of eight at the Berkshire track last time out but managed to get off the mark on his second run when justifying favouritism to beat seven rivals.

Shoemark told Sky Sports Racing: "He was very quick and he was at Newbury. We wanted to use his experience to good use and that he did — he jumped and travelled like a dream.

"He's a quick-ground horse who has a lovely attitude and he ran through the line good."

Succession has been the Lambourn trainer's only two-year-old runner of the year so far and he is hoping to use this victory as momentum going forward.

Cox added: "I was really pleased. He's such a lovely-moving horse, I'm sure he'll be happier still with even drier ground than today.

"We're still learning about them all. I think with the spring we've had so far, with it being so wet, we're just pleased to have a two-year-old winner in the bag and we can grow the whole team around that."

In-form yard

Jack Channon continued his red-hot form with an across-the-card double, which included Hiromichi scoring in the mile handicap.

The trainer has had five winners in the past fortnight after Indian Creak came out on top in the 6f handicap at Windsor.

Dramatic finale

There was a dramatic conclusion to the mile handicap as runner-up Havana Goldrush attempted to bite eventual 22-1 winner Eye Of The Water on the run to the winning line.

Eye Of The Water took control of the race inside the final furlong and narrowly avoided getting bitten when the Stan Moore-trained four-year-old, ridden by Liam Keniry, made a sudden movement towards his rival.

Havana Gold (green cap, far side) lunged towards his rival Eye Of The Water as that rival took the lead Credit: Sky Sports Racing

