'She's the one I fancied out of the whole yard' - Zebra Star seals unexpected double for Mike Smith
- 1st5Zebra Star11/2
- 2nd1Rory4/1
- 3rd2Pembrokeshire11/2
Mike Smith celebrated an unexpected double after Zebra Star made all to land the 7f handicap under Harry Burns.
The four-year-old filly scored by a length and a quarter to follow up stablemate Ski Angel's victory in the preceding 5f handicap, where she surprised her trainer by scoring at 11-1 in the hands of Duran Fentiman.
"I came here today fancying Zebra Star a lot more than than Ski Angel," Smith told Racing TV, before going on to say of his second winner: "This mare has changed. Clyde Vets were fantastic and we found a sinus problem and operated to sort it at the tail end of last year. It's definitely helped her and she's getting stronger and better all the time, and I think she'll stay further.
"She's taken a wee bit of time to grow and has just matured over the winter. She's a lovely mare. She's probably the one I fancied out of the whole yard to win first time out. It's brilliant, it's a great start for the two of them and let's hope it bodes for a good season."
The double marked the dual-purpose trainer's first Flat winners of the year, following on from the yard's nine jumps winners over the winter.
Doyle delivers
Hollie Doyle made a rare trip to Ayr and was rewarded with a winner when Show No Fear struck in the 1m7f handicap for Rebecca Menzies.
The four-year-old was making his first start in 101 days and scored by four lengths to deliver Doyle her tenth win at the track.
Published on 2 May 2024inReports
Last updated 19:22, 2 May 2024
