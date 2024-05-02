'My horses have turned a corner' - Paborus gives Ed Bethell his second winner of the week

Paborus cemented the upswing in form of the Ed Bethell team when storming home in the 7f maiden novice stakes.

The three-year-old raced just once last season when fourth at Thirsk but cruised to a three-and-three-quarter-length victory to give Bethell his second winner of the week, and the trainer believes his yard has finally recovered from the effects of the prolonged bad weather this spring.

"A lot of horses have taken time to come to hand but they seem to have turned a corner in the last fortnight," he said.

"It's been quite a good week for us with a couple of winners and a few placed horses, so I can't really complain. We've just got to try and keep it going and fingers crossed we'll have a nice year as I think we've got a good team for the summer."

Paborus followed up stablemate Old Cock's victory on Monday and Bethell is hopeful the winner can bid for a double in the next few weeks.

"I'm really happy with the way he won there and he looks a fun horse for the future," he said. "I liked him a lot coming into this season and it's always exciting when these things work out. He’s a lovely horse to have."

Bubble bounces back

On The Bubble finished last at 100-1 on her previous start in February but a first-time hood and good draw made all the difference in the mile handicap.

The three-year-old pulled clear from First Encounter to score at 10-1 under Cieren Fallon for trainer Ben Haslam, who was enjoying his sixth winner in the last fortnight.

