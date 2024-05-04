'We used to be the bosses but it's different now!' - Mick Channon deputises for son Jack for Listed success

Mick Channon may have retired from training but he still proved an able deputy for his son Jack as Gather Ye Rosebuds claimed victory in the Listed British Stallion Studs EBF Daisy Warwick Fillies' Stakes.

The former England international footballer and Classic winner stepped away from training at the end of 2022 but was on hand to oversee the four-year-old's first black-type success under Ronan Whelan, following on from the yard's double at the track on Friday.

Channon said: "I walked out with Mark Johnston and I said to him, 'We used to be the bosses but it's a bit different now, Mark. They're telling us where to go!'

"They're all up at Newmarket but Mark and I know what we're doing. Jack's having a great start to the season and I love still being involved. It's a way of life."

Both Gather Ye Rosebuds' dam Chelsey Jayne and granddam Lady Lahar, who won the Futurity Stakes in 2000, were trained by Channon and he hopes Saturday's winner can emulate her family after the three-quarter-length win.

"We've trained three generations of this family and she's turned out to be a really nice filly," Channon said. "I would probably think the Park Hill at Doncaster would be the target for her, but I have to be careful as I'm not in charge anymore!"

Royal upset

Royal Dress delivered an upset in the Listed Conqueror Fillies' Stakes, prevailing in a thrilling three-way tussle at 33-1.

The four-year-old edged it by a short head on her stable debut for James Tate to deny Novus, who would have provided Josh Moore with a first victory as a licence holder. Breege was a short head back in third.

"I was confident I'd won, although I got there plenty soon and she idled a bit," said winning jockey Ben Coen.

"She's probably flown under the radar a little but she did well round here last year over a mile against some of today's runners, so it was a shrewd bit of placing by James.

"I think she's got more to offer. It's her first run of the year so she can improve her way through the season."

Punctuation prize

The 2023-24 jumps season may be over but Fergal O'Brien was back among the winners with Punctuation , who claimed the 2m handicap under Hollie Doyle.

The striking seven-year-old fought out a narrow success over Havaila on his first Flat start since winning at York in October, having competed over hurdles this winter.

"I'm absolutely delighted – he's a beautiful horse and was bred by the late Queen," said assistant trainer Charlie St Quinton.

"He's the first winner for us of this new season, as strange as the Flat at Goodwood might be for our yard. It's brilliant to be able to chop and change with him, you wish they could all be like that!

"There are obviously some good handicaps to consider now but that'll be a decision for Fergal and Sally [Randell]. Hollie seemed keen when she came off and it's got the nod from me, that's for sure."

