'I couldn't have written a better ending' - Frankie Dettori makes it 500 winners at Newmarket as Inspiral shines in Sun Chariot

Frankie Dettori rode his landmark 500th winner at Newmarket as classy mare Inspiral proved too good in the Group 1 Virgin Bet Sun Chariot Stakes on Saturday.

A fifth top-level victory never looked in doubt for the John and Thady Gosden-trained filly. She travelled with authority and breezed to the front two out before bounding clear to strike by three and three-quarter lengths.

Dettori, who is to retire at the end of the year, was riding his 22nd top-level win at Newmarket. They include four victories apiece in the 2,000 and 1,000 Guineas, the biggest races in the town he has called home since moving from Italy.

The jockey said: "When I got to 499 last week, I thought at least I've got Inspiral to look forward to as I know she'll be thereabouts. Newmarket's been my home for 38 years so it's great, no it's fantastic, to be able to do it in a Group 1 and on a special filly. I couldn't have written a better ending.

Frankie Dettori and Inspiral: teaming up for a fifth Group 1 success Credit: Edward Whitaker

"I woke up with a knot in my stomach and I didn't feel myself, I was nervous, sad, emotional but at least I've got it done now. I've got two weeks left and it's getting close. I'm getting lots of messages of best wishes and I wouldn't be human if I didn't feel like this. There's happiness and sadness."

Inspiral was trimmed to 4-1 (from 10-1) for the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes on Champions' Day in two weeks by Coral, with the firm also offering the same price for the Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf.

This race report is being updated and more news will follow shortly.

