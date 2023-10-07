Frankie Dettori handed plum ride on possible Champion Stakes contender King Of Steel

Frankie Dettori could have the opportunity to bring the British chapter of his glittering career to an end in fitting Group 1 fashion at Ascot after being handed the ride aboard Amo Racing star King Of Steel .

The jockey, who previously did not have a ride in this month's Qipco Champion Stakes , was at Roger Varian's Newmarket yard just after 6am on Saturday before putting the strapping grey through his paces for the first time. Breezing a mile behind a decent lead horse on the Al Bahathri Polytrack, King Of Steel and Dettori were nicely on top at the finish.

King Of Steel, who landed the King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot after finishing second in the Derby, is 11-2 generally for the Champion Stakes, which is the second-last race on the six-race Champions Day card.

Kia Joorabchian (left) was unhappy with Kevin Stott's ride aboard King Of Steel in the Irish Champion Stakes

The ride on King Of Steel has been up for grabs since the son of Wootton Bassett finished fourth in the Group 1 Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown on September 9, following which Amo Racing boss Kia Joorabchian and retained rider Kevin Stott parted company.

As well as the Champion Stakes on October 21, King Of Steel has the option of running at the Breeders' Cup at Santa Anita next month.

Varian said: “We were pleased with how King Of Steel went this morning, and if he were to run in the Champion Stakes at Ascot, Frankie would ride him. He also has other options at the Breeders’ Cup and we’ll know more later on."

Dettori won the Champion Stakes aboard Cracksman in 2017 and 2018, while Varian would be bidding for his first success in the race.

The early market is headed by Horizon Dore, an impressive winner of the Prix Dollar at Longchamp last month, and Juddmonte International winner Mostahdaf for John and Thady Gosden.

Qipco Champion Stakes (Ascot, October 21)

Sky Bet: 3 Horizon Dore, Mostahdaf, 5 King Of Steel, 11-2 Bay Bridge, 6 Luxembourg, 10 Nashwa, 12 Paddington, Via Sistina, 16 bar

