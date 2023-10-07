'I thought we were beaten' - despair turns to joy for Charlie Fellowes as departing Atrium just denies Popmaster

The winners thought they were second and the runners-up thought they had won but the evidence on the judge's screen fooled them all as Atrium edged out Popmaster in a head-bobbing finish to the £180,000 Howden Challenge Cup.

The screams of disbelief from Popmaster backers as the result was called suggested they too had been deceived but, despite being behind a stride before and a stride after the line, Atrium got the decisive bob in right on the line.

"I genuinely thought we'd been beaten," said winning trainer Charlie Fellowes. "Then, I turned around and watched the slow-motion replay and saw he had his nose down at the right time. He deserved that big time and has knocked on the door in big handicaps for a long time.

"He had a really hard race when he dead-heated at Doncaster earlier in the season and that really knocked the stuffing out of him for a couple of runs. He's been slow out of the gate and you could see it had left a mark, so we've done a few different things between his last run and here, and it seemed to have freshened him up. He was a much happier horse coming here today."

The difference between first and second was almost £50,000 in prize-money and Atrium gave owners Highclere Thoroughbred Racing the perfect leaving present as he likely heads to the horses-in-training sale next.

"This will be his last run for me unless I can find someone wealthy to buy him back for me," added Fellowes. "He's a real character and you can't help but love him. He loves Ascot and has been the perfect syndicate horse.

"Harry Davies has ridden two for me today in big races and I thought he gave both peaches and he deserved a big win like this, and credit also to my apprentice, Mikkel Mortensen. He's ridden him every day at home since he's been here and has been fantastic."

On the wrong side of photo-finish was Popmaster's owner Laurence Bellman, who still had trouble believing the result as he watched several replays.

"I still think we've won," said Bellman after replay number three. "Tom Marquand just thought he had a little look at the other horse and it's so unfair. He's running out of his skin at the moment and he's a great servant. If he doesn't run on Champions Day I think we'll put him away for the season but I'll have to speak to Ed Walker."

In terms of prize-money, the victory was by far the biggest in the career of winning jockey Davies, who paid tribute to the support Fellowes has provided since he started riding professionally.

"I thought Tom had got it but it's a coin toss when it's that close and I'm delighted to have come out on top," said Davies. "It's an important win for me and Charlie has always been very supportive, so to ride him and Highclere a nice Saturday winner is great."

