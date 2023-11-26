Fastorslow too good for Galopin Des Champs again and cut to 5-1 for Gold Cup as he trumps Willie Mullins quintet

Fastorslow was slashed to 5-1 for the Cheltenham Gold Cup after striking late in the John Durkan Memorial Punchestown Chase for trainer Martin Brassil, with the odds-on Galopin Des Champs only third.

Ridden by JJ Slevin, the seven-year-old prevailed in a thrilling finish to the Grade 1 as he pulled clear of the Willie Mullins-trained Appreciate It, who led for the majority of the race.

Paul Townend attempted to switch inside onboard Galopin Des Champs after jumping the last, but Mullins’ star was unable to find room and had to settle for third behind his stablemate Appreciate It.

It was back-to-back Grade 1 victories for Fastorslow, who ended last season with Gold Cup success at Punchestown when beating Galopin Des Champs and Bravemansgame.

Brassil told Racing TV: "I'm delighted with him. He's very professional, a great jumper and doesn't waste too much time in the air. He loves what he does and ticks a lot of boxes of what you need to make a good horse. He never disappoints us at home, he just has a touch of class."

JJ Slevin is congratulated after winning the John Durkan Chase on Fastorslow Credit: Patrick McCann

Slevin, who dropped his whip after the last, told RTE One: "It was a great race and he's a great horse. We got into a nice position. He was a little keen early on, but he chilled after a while and he's just a very good horse. I'm lucky to be on him.

"He's game until the end and I dropped my stick on him. Last year, we were pretty sweet on him but I think he's getting better. Martin is unreal, his record speaks for itself and he's a great man."

Champion trainer Mullins saddled five of the six runners in the 2m3½f contest with Blue Lord, Asterion Forlonge and Stattler finished fourth, fifth and sixth respectively.

Fastorslow’s half-length success saw him rocket up the market for the Cheltenham Gold Cup in March. Paddy Power make him third favourite, behind Down Royal Champion Chase winner Gerri Colombe at 4-1, while Galopin Des Champs was eased slightly to 3-1 (from 2) to defend his crown.

Cheltenham Gold Cup (March 15)

Paddy Power: 3 Galopin Des Champs, 4 Gerri Colombe, 5 Fastorslow, 12 Shishkin, 14 Bravemansgame, 16 L'Homme Presse, 20 Royale Pagaille, 33 bar

