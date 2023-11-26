The 2024 Cheltenham Gold Cup assessed after surprise defeats of Galopin Des Champs and Bravemansgame

It was a huge weekend for pointers towards the Cheltenham Gold Cup, with the first two home in last season's race in action. After two months of the jumps season and plenty of clues, we assess how the early season has shaped the Gold Cup line-up.

Two defeats in a row have taken the gloss off a horse who threatened Constitution Hill as jumping's most exciting talent, but it is hard to dismiss his ability. One must not forget he is trained by Willie Mullins, who some people could view as the greatest trainer of all time. If that sentiment is correct, no-one could rule Galopin Des Champs out of another Gold Cup triumph and he will not be overraced on his way there.

Season so far:

Third in the John Durkan Memorial Chase, Punchestown, November

Galopin Des Champs: last year's Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Credit: Alan Crowhurst

It looked unlikely at one stage of the race but last season's exciting novice chaser Gerri Colombe made a winning return in Down Royal's Champion Chase in November. It was a muddling contest to judge as he made an early mistake, looking outpaced, but still managed to rally impressively. Good horses find a way to win. Stamina looks his forte and he is a live player.

Season so far:

Won Champion Chase, Down Royal, November

Gerri Colombe: won on his return at Down Royal Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

He might not be the flashiest or trendiest when it comes to the Gold Cup but few can doubt the credentials of a horse some may argue is the clubhouse leader for the Cheltenham Festival showpiece. He has repelled Galopin Des Champs the last two times they have met, so why shouldn't he be? Plus he has avoided the heat of that Gold Cup fire and could have more to offer.

Season so far:

Won the John Durkan Memorial Chase, Punchestown, November



Fastorslow: defeated Galopin Des Champs on his last two starts Credit: Alan Crowhurst / Getty Images

The season could not have started any worse for Shishkin. He planted his feet and refused at the start of the 1965 Chase, scuppering trainer Nicky Henderson's plans to prepare him for the King George and creating an obvious concern for the future. However, he is still a mighty talent when on song and looked to stay the longer distance well at Aintree. He is too classy to rule out yet.

Season so far:

Refused to race in the 1965 Chase, Ascot, November



Shishkin: refused to race on his comeback at Ascot

Last season's excellent runner-up has already made two starts this campaign but is yet to win. He was beaten narrowly on his comeback in the Charlie Hall – although he could have done with a better jump at the last – while he filled the same spot again in the Betfair Chase at Haydock. There is still a legitimate question about whether the Gold Cup, in which he finished second to Galopin Des Champs, has left its mark. The answer will come in the King George at Kempton.

Season so far:

Second in Charlie Hall Chase, Wetherby, November

Second in Betfair Chase, Haydock, November

Brasvemansgame: will defend his King George title at Kempton on Boxing Day Credit: Mark Cranham

Venetia Williams has already landed the Betfair Chase with Royale Pagaille but her main Gold Cup hope has yet to appear. He has not been seen since unseating when in contention in the King George and could return in the Tingle Creek in two weeks. He is a talented horse and is definitely not one to forget.

Season so far:

Yet to run

L'Homme Presse: could make his first start in almost a year in the Tingle Creek Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Read more

'I was waiting for the big beasts to come from behind and take me' - Royale Pagaille prevails over Bravemansgame

Fastorslow too good for Galopin Des Champs again and cut to 5-1 for Gold Cup as he trumps Willie Mullins quintet

'He was in a mood today and wasn't for moving' - shock at the start as Shishkin refuses to race at Ascot

The Racing Post Annual 2024 is out now! This exciting review of the racing year has 208 colour pages packed with the best stories and is beautifully illustrated with stunning images. The perfect gift at £19.99. To order, click here or call 01933 304858.