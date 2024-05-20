'It would be the Albany at this stage' - George Boughey has lofty targets in mind for maiden winner Dolce Vitta

George Boughey is considering loftier targets for Dolce Vitta after her decisive win in division one of the 6f maiden.

The daughter of Cotai Glory showed plenty of early speed and made all under Pat Cosgrave, kicking clear of 7-4 favourite Rex Carver to score by five lengths.

The performance came ten days after Dolce Vitta ran third on her debut at Ascot and she could well return to the track for the royal meeting.

“She’s a straightforward filly who pleased me on her debut,” said Boughey. “It’s no surprise to see her step forward for the step up in trip. If she were to go [to Royal Ascot], it would be the Albany at this stage.

“She could run again before that. There’s the Woodcote [at Epsom on Oaks day].”

Strong start

We’ve Got This, the filly racing to raise money for injured jockey Graham Lee, stayed on for second place on her debut in division two of the 6f maiden.

Running in the colours of the Graham Lee Racing Club, the Craig Lidster-trained juvenile was green when asked to pick up by Tom Eaves but finished strongly, finding only Sea Of Diamonds too good.

Dods delight

Michael Dods’ fabulous form showed no sign of wilting as Cuban Storm fended off late challengers to win the 5f handicap, justifying 7-2 joint-favouritism.

Dods bagged a four-timer at Thirsk on Saturday, with two seconds and a third to boot.

Course specialist

Jason Hart took his name off the cold list when Ron O made it three out of four over course and distance in the feature mile handicap for Ray Craggs.

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.