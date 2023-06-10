What was your biggest Royal Ascot pointer at Haydock or Beverley? Our Racing Post experts have their say

A busy Saturday's racing produced some standout performances, but who caught the eye of the Racing Post experts with a view to Royal Ascot?

'This has set him up perfectly'

Jumby travelled brilliantly to land the John of Gaunt and edged into contention for the Wokingham at Royal Ascot, for which he was cut to 14-1 (from 20) with Paddy Power and Betfair for the race.

Conditions and the trip certainly suited the Eve Johnson Houghton-trained five-year-old and this has set him up perfectly for a crack at the royal meeting in a race he ran superbly in to finish third 12 months ago.

Although he was sent off as 9-4 favourite at Haydock, jockey Charlie Bishop gave him a great ride and there's no reason why he can't go two better this year at Ascot on June 24. Johnson Houghton's yard is in good form with five wins from 23 runners and stepping back to six furlongs in the Wokingham can see him utilise his speed next time out.

Liam Headd, reporter

'It was a nice boost to my best bet of the royal meeting'

Jumby won the John of Gaunt well over his favoured trip but I wouldn't be siding with him at Royal Ascot if connections decide to have another tilt at the Wokingham as he'll be higher in the weights than when third in last year's race off a mark of 105.

However, the performance of The Astrologist in second was pleasing to see as it was another nice boost to Highfield Princess, who I firmly believe is the best bet of the royal meeting in the King's Stand.

The form of Highfield Princess' reappearance second when giving weight all round in the Duke of York had already been franked when the eighth Art Power won a Group 2 contest at the Curragh. The Astrologist was seven lengths behind her while in receipt of 2lb at York and his Haydock showing has only increased my confidence in the mare to secure a second Royal Ascot win, having landed the Buckingham Palace in 2021.

Charlie Huggins, reporter

Highfield Princess (centre): leading contender for the King's Stand Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker

'20-1 may well underestimate his chance'

I was impressed with the way Bombay Bazaar hit the line in the Two Year Old Trophy at Beverley and considering his trainer Richard Fahey has won the last two runnings of the Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot, 20-1 for that race and for the Windsor Castle may well underestimate his chance.

The Ridler, Fahey's Norfolk winner 12 months ago, was third in the same Beverley race before triumphing at 50-1 and Ascot's steep finish should play to Bombay Bazaar's strengths. Fahey was also on the mark with Midnight Affair in the Hilary Needler, but look out for Soprano, who beat Midnight Affair on her debut at Newmarket last month and is a tempting 7-1 for the Albany Stakes.

Lewis Porteous, reporter

